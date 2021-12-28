Karl Kjellstrom, president of the Rim Country Camera Club, with Sherry Dudek and Lynne Morgan of the St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall accepting the club’s donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank.
Sue Zen
Karl Kjellstrom, president of the Rim Country Camera Club, with Sharon Balentine and Robert Meyer accepting the club’s donation for the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
Sue Zen photo
Rim Country Camera Club members pose with the recipients of donations from the group’s annual charity calendar program.
The Rim Country Camera Club presented donations to two food banks at its recent December meeting, and because of the increased proceeds from calendar sales, more donations are planned.
The club ordered 1,000 calendars this year in order to increase sales and donations.
A few calendars remain available for sale at the Payson Visitor Center, Plant Fair Nursery, the Roundup office, Payson and Pine libraries, Common Grounds Coffee Shop, ColorZ Salon, and The Herb Stop in Pine.
Members of the group offered their thanks to supporters who purchased nearly all 1,000 calendars and to the merchants who have championed the calendar sales for the past four months by making the calendars available in their businesses.
Club members also appreciated the opportunities to sell at the Farmers Market, Payson Warming Center Fall Festival, the Swiss Village Christmas Lighting event, and Common Grounds Holiday Festival.
At its December meeting, club president Karl Kjellstrom presented $2,500 checks each to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank with Sherry Dudek, general manager of the St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall, and Operations Manager Lynne Morgan accepting the gift; and to Sharon Balentine and Robert Meyer from the Pine-Strawberry Food Bank.
An additional $1,000 has been set aside for the club’s new scholarship fund that will be awarded to a student or students by the Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus (formerly Gila Community College). The club is planning to make more donations soon.
Club members also appreciate the sponsors and advertisers who made it possible to again cover the costs related to the calendar: Payson Premier Dental, Central Arizona Association of Realtors, Razor Thin Media LLC, Creekside Cottage Retreat, My Imago Dei Photography, Ironhorse Signs, Macky’s Grill, Payson Chevron, Payson Golf Club, Pinon Café, Powell Place, Smart Systems, St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall, Bruzzi Vineyard, ColorZ Salon, Coyote Automotive, Discover Gila County, KRIM 96.3FM, Nicole Reynolds Photography, Patty Hunt Photography, Plant Fair Nursery, Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Soroptimist International of Zane Grey Country.
Rim Country Camera Club could not accomplish its goals without the dedicated efforts of its members and photographers, sponsors, advertisers and friends. The club’s new board of directors and officers will be installed in January and will begin its journey into 2022.
