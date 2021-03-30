The Rim Country Camera Club recently celebrated several members of the club being recognized at the 2021 Arizona Camera Club Council Spring Roundup.
Six club members submitted photos along with more than 1,000 entries to the semi-annual contest. The photographers had 18 photos recognized.
“Acceptance” awards represent the top 30%; “Honorable Mention” the top 10%; and each category names first, second and third place entries.
Member Fran Yates won Best of Show and first place in the Color Open category for her photo entitled “In My Mother’s Arms.”
She also received a first place award in the Creative Category for “Under A Full Moon” and Acceptance awards for “Desert Big Horn,” “Hiking into the Canyon,” “Band on the Run,” “Jammin’ on Sixth Avenue,” “Saturday in the Park,” and “Maroon Bells After Sunrise.”
Cheryl Kuhl submitted photos capturing nature. “Brown Bear Head Shake” took second place in the Nature category. Her “Brown Bear Fishing” received an Acceptance, as did “Fall in Yellowstone,” “Rodeo,” and “Sandstone.”
Sue Zen’s photo “Silent Night” received Acceptance in the Monochrome category.
Honorable Mention awards were given to Nicole Reynolds for “Looking for Gold,” to Patty Hunt for “See My Fish Breakfast,” and to Sallie Loman for “Sunset at Horseshoe Bend.”
An image of The Wall in Washington, D.C., called “Sacrifice,” garnered a third place in the Travel category for Nicole Reynolds.
View the images and other entries on the ACCC website https://azcameraclubcouncil.smugmug.com/?o=y.
The Rim Country Camera Club is open to all photography enthusiasts and holds monthly meetings on the third Wednesday. As an Arizona Charitable Corporation, the club produces the annual Rim Country Charity Calendar to raise funds for local food banks. A new charity scholarship fund is assisting photographers or aspiring photographers who wish to pursue educational opportunities within the field.
