For the fifth year, Rim Country Empty Bowls will raise funds for local food banks with artisans from the Rim Country Mud Club, again offering handmade pottery bowls.
Over the past four years, Rim Country Empty Bowls has raised $49,000. Organizers hope to make another strong contribution in 2021.
As in previous years, 100% of proceeds go to local Payson and Pine food banks.
This year they will hold the fundraiser in conjunction with Twilight Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
The event is “pandemic style” again, out in the fresh air. Select a handmade bowl and enjoy the surrounding Twilight Tuesday festivities with its live music, food, art, fire pit and dining area.
There are no advanced tickets. A minimum donation of $20 is asked for each bowl selected. Cash or check.
Empty Bowls co-chairs Elsa Romanowitz and Donna Rokoff say the success of the Empty Bowls fundraiser is always because of the grace of others. They thank platinum sponsors Culver’s, Macky’s Grill, Majestic Rim Retirement Living, and the Boock sisters who have supported the fundraiser all five years.
In addition to substantial monetary donations, Macky’s Grill and Culver’s Restaurant will sweeten Empty Bowls purchases again this year. Macky’s will provide gift certificates for a free bowl of soup at their restaurant to the first 35 event participants. Culver’s will provide coupons for a free scoop of fresh frozen custard with each Empty Bowl purchase of $20 or more.
The co-chairs extend a special thank you this year to Lorian and John Roethlein who warmly welcomed Empty Bowls to join them at Twilight Tuesday Nov. 16. They also thank, Plant Fair Nursery, Chris Walsh with Edward Jones, Ironhorse Signs, The Beverage Place, Sue Zen of My Imago Dei, Debra Daniels, CPA, and the Boock sisters for their generosity. They give additional thanks to the Payson Roundup, KRIM, KMOG and KPIH for getting the word out about the annual Rim Country Empty Bowls event.
If you’re unable to make the Rim Country Empty Bowls event on Nov. 16, the event co-chairs advise that individuals can join in spirit any time by sending a check directly to:
• Community Presbyterian Deacon’s Pantry — 800 W. Main St., Payson, AZ 85541
• St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank — 511 S. St. Phillips St., Payson, AZ 85541
• Pine/Strawberry Food Bank — P.O. Box 1534, Pine, AZ 85544
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!