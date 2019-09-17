Autumn officially arrives Monday, Sept. 23 and to welcome the change of seasons there are a variety of events to enjoy in Payson this weekend.
Gem & Mineral Show
It’s time to rock out at the Payson Rimstones Rock Club 22nd Annual Gem & Mineral Show Friday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Event Center.
Gems, minerals, fossils, lapidary equipment, spheres, meteorites, jewelry and jewelry findings, slabs or rough material, plus gold prospecting equipment and displays will be available from vendors.
An education center, sponsored by the club, for the children and adults features a geologist to answer questions, a Spinning Wheel (where everyone wins a rock), a magnificent fluorescent mineral display, a treasure hunt for a rock collection, beading, and sandstone/rock painting as well.
A silent auction area for those interested in obtaining beautiful minerals and rocks is also available.
Admission is $3 for adults and children under 13 are admitted free. Friday hours are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All proceeds go toward supporting scholarships for graduating Payson High School students and students who are residents of northern Gila County attending a college of their choice. The funds are also used to purchase books and educational materials for the local elementary schools and public libraries. The Payson Rimstones Rock Club, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit gem and mineral club setting aside funding for the higher and/or better education of local students.
For questions, call Becky Bagshaw at 928-476-3419.
Payson Flea Market
To raise funds for Payson High School, the Payson Flea Market is planned from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21 at Payson High School, 301 S. McLane Road.
This is a monthly event. Everyone is welcome to sign up. If you are interested in a booth, make sure you sign up on the website at paysonazfleamarket.com.
TCCA presents
The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season starts this month featuring a performance by Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Gulley is an American operatic tenor whose career includes lead roles in Mozart’s Requiem, Aida and Bernstein’s Broadway and more. Joined by the
Timeless Trio, the program takes the audience on a musical journey featuring famous selections from Broadway, classical and Americana genres.
The performance by Gulley and the Timeless Trio is the first of eight concerts offered by the TCCA for its 2019-20 season.
All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscribers receive tickets to eight concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Northern Arizona Saddle Classic roping
Want to see some roping? The Northern Arizona Saddle Classic is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Payson Event Center, 1400 S. Beeline Highway
Double C Productions returns for its Second Annual Northern Arizona Saddle Classic. Come watch some of the best team ropers from the region compete for saddles and buckles. This is a free event.
