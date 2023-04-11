For those with an interest in archaeology, Tonto Basin has one of the highest densities of archaeological sites in the nation. Payson, too, has archaeological sites within its town boundaries and many dozens within a few miles outside of them.
The Payson area is no stranger to ancient people. Paleoindians began visiting this area 13,000 years ago. They left very few traces of their visits because they were hunters and gatherers – just passing through. Usually, only the rare find of one of their spear points gives us evidence they were here.
It was not until about the year 750 that Hohokam people from the Phoenix Valley began moving up into the mountains and settling here. They were attracted by the resources they found – wood, game, wild foodstuffs, and tool stone in particular. They began farming and building settlements.
They lived in this region until drought and the resulting failed crops drove them away around the year 1300. Today, remains of their settlements, like Shoofly Village, Risser Ranch and Goat Camp, are all that is left of their ancient ways.
Today, archaeologists examine these settlements to discover where these people came from, how they lived, who they traded with, where they went, and why they left. These ancient people have a fascinating story, and it is the job of archaeologists to give these people a renewed voice.
In 1964, the Arizona Archaeological Society (AAS) was formed to serve as a bond between professional archaeologists and people with an interest in archaeology, to educate the public on the value of our ancient heritage, and to protect ancient sites by discouraging vandalism and looting.
It was not until 1986 that a local chapter was formed here in Payson, originally called the “Shoofly Chapter,” but changing the name in 2001 to the “Rim Country Chapter.”
The organization boasts 90 members and meets monthly except in summer. Experts in the field of archaeology speak at every meeting, giving presentations lasting about an hour. Last month, Peter Pilles, archaeologist for Coconino National Forest spoke on Yavapai Rock Art.
After each meeting, a field trip to a local archaeological site is available, usually with a professional or semi-professional guide. Once or twice each year, a multi-day field trip is conducted to more distant sites such as Chaco Canyon or Mesa Verde.
One of the most interesting aspects of the chapter is the excavation of the Goat Camp ruin within the town limits. The ruin is in its tenth year of excavation, with retired Tonto National Forest Archaeologist Scott Wood, leading the dig. Digging at Goat Camp is done under supervision with a permit from the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).
The ruin is a former village of more than 25 rooms, occupied hundreds of years ago by people of the Salado Culture.
Members of the AAS are encouraged to get their hands dirty by carefully digging out the rooms and sifting the resulting dirt for artifacts. Eventually, after cleaning, counting, and cataloging the artifacts, they will be given to the Rim Country Museum for safe-keeping and possible display. Plans are also in the works to turn the location into an interpretive site, with trails and signage explaining what life may have been like back when the village was occupied.
For people who have wondered about what Arizona was like prior to the arrival of European settlers, The Rim Country Chapter of the AAS has much to offer. The organization meets the third Saturday of each month (except June, July and August) at 10 a.m. in the Payson Library, 328 N. McLane Rd. You need not be a member to attend meetings and presentations; however, membership is required for participation in field trips and Goat Camp excavations. Individual memberships are available for $35 per year, and family memberships can be had for an additional $5.
The next meeting is 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15. The speaker will be Matt Guebard, of the National Park Service, who will be discussing current work by the NPS to stabilize precariously leaning walls of the Upper Ruin of Tonto National Monument.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!