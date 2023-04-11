For those with an interest in archaeology, Tonto Basin has one of the highest densities of archaeological sites in the nation. Payson, too, has archaeological sites within its town boundaries and many dozens within a few miles outside of them.

The Payson area is no stranger to ancient people. Paleoindians began visiting this area 13,000 years ago. They left very few traces of their visits because they were hunters and gatherers – just passing through. Usually, only the rare find of one of their spear points gives us evidence they were here.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.