The Rim Country will rumble with three days of rodeo excitement this week as the 137th World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo is celebrated in Payson.
Several COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the rodeo: temperature checks at all entry gates; posted requests to wear masks, with masks available for those who want one, but don’t have their own, and special rodeo masks available for purchase.
Additionally, seating hosts will help guests with social distancing, plus wipe down handrails regularly. Hand-sanitizing stations will be posted throughout the event center.
Events start at 6 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20 at the Payson Event Center with the Women’s Professional Rodeo barrel racing and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. and admission is a can of food for the area’s food banks.
Payson’s Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo performances start at the event center at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 21, with gates opening at 5 p.m.; 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, with gates opening at 11 a.m.; and 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, with gates opening at 5 p.m.
The Friday rodeo is the Tough Enough to Wear Pink Performance, with a contribution for every competitor and audience member wearing pink going to local breast cancer support. Saturday afternoon is Coca-Cola Family Day, with special admission for families and lots of giveaways.
The Patriotic Performance is Saturday night, with all active duty military members admitted at no charge.
Audiences can enjoy all the regular competitions: bareback riding, barrel racing, bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping. Plus the 137th Annual World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo features a new event — Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping. Besides the traditional spurs, a buckle with precious stones is awarded the winner.
Expect to see added competitors due to some rodeo cancellations earlier in the season because of COVID-19 concerns. “We have six multi-world champions competing in barrels, bulls, steer wrestling, team roping and tie-down roping,” said John Landino, a member the Payson Pro Rodeo Committee, which hosts the event. He added 243 contestants were entered to participate as of Thursday, Aug. 13.
“So we have a really full slate,” he said.
While there is no Rodeo Parade this year because of the coronavirus, expect to see some of Arizona’s top Rodeo Royalty. There are no grand entries planned for the performances, but scheduled to attend are Payson Pro Rodeo Queen Paige Creasy, Miss Turquoise Circuit Katie Ramos, Miss Teen Rodeo Arizona Shai Forman and Miss Rodeo Arizona Shelby Lynn Williams.
The performances also feature rodeo clown Donnie Landis and the equestrian drill team, the Historical Cowgirls Foundation.
This year, due to COVID-19, there will be no dances after the evening rodeo performances, but fans can enjoy some new food and merchandise vendors.
For ticket information go to paysonprorodeo.com or call 928-978-0694.
More details are in the 2020 World’s Oldest Continuous Rodeo special publication inside subscriber copies of the Roundup.
