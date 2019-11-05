S’Designs at Pine Creek Canyon Studio hosted a ribbon-cutting by the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Oct. 24 and was opened to the public for a one-time viewing of the latest work by Western Master Artist William (Bill) Ahrendt.
S’Designs is owned by Shari Ahrendt to handle sales of Bill’s work, which is on display at The Rim Club in Payson and Myra’s Gallery in Pine. Old County Inn and Pinewood Tavern sponsored food for the event.
To learn more about purchasing Bill’s work through S’Designs, contact Shari at 480-390-9607 or email azsahrendt@me.com or Simone Coseo, 941-650-6838 or email smileatsimone@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!