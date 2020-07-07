The Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department continues to present its evening Summer Concert Series at Green Valley Park at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Town officials ask the public to comply with guidelines and protocols to ensure safety for all, including wearing masks and social distancing. Attendance is at your own risk.
FOG performs July 11. This is a classic rock, country and a little blues band from Payson.
Generation Cover performs July 18. A premier variety cover band, its catalog of material spans seven decades from Elvis to Adele.
Sol de Ville performs July 25. With the last concert of the series, Sol de Ville brings its seasoned multi-genre band to Green Valley Park. It plays true-to-form arrangements of country, blues, R&B, soul, funk, pop and originals.
No admission is charged, but no food vendors are available at the concerts, so bring a picnic supper.
