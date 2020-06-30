The Payson Elks Lodge, located at 1206 N. Beeline Highway, is scheduling auditions for the 2020 Payson Idol contest starting July 3.
Vocalists can reserve audition times between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., from Monday through Thursday by calling Don or Candy Brooks at 928-474-2940.
Auditions take place July 17, July 31, Aug. 14, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Nov. 27 and Dec. 4
Finals are New Year’s Eve Dec. 31 and will feature a maximum of 20 contestants vying for cash prizes: $500 for first place; $250 for second place; and $100 for third place.
