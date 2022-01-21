We know pretty much what we will get with a “Scream” movie. After all, this is number five. And we do get the scares and the blood and the teenage victims falling for all of the old tricks. But should we watch it?
We might want to watch “Scream” just to enjoy seeing Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette return to their roles for the fifth time. I admit that I enjoyed seeing them yet again. It was also fun to see the son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan. Their son Jack Quaid played a central role. He has dozens of professional roles to his credit but is not as yet a household name. The other players are relative newcomers, as we would expect in a film about high school-age kids getting cut up by a mad man.
The two directors, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have short lists but scary movies are a place to become known. Gillett comes from Flagstaff and went to film school here in Arizona.
The writers however have solid creds. James Vanderbilt wrote scripts for such successful movies as “The Rundown” (a favorite of mine,) a couple of “Spider-Man” films, and the action film, “White House Down.” He knows how to keep our attention. His co-writer Guy Busick wrote for the entertaining, snarky TV show “Stan Against Evil.”
We expect a good deal of blood-letting, murder, and foolish decisions by the victims and we get all of that. What I did not expect was a constant dissertation on how the horror genre or the slasher genre to be more finely focused, should be plotted. This frequent dialog element takes apart the movie for examination even as the story is presented before our eyes. Some might not like that. It seemed to me to take away some of the suspense and fright.
People who enjoy teen slasher films will not be disappointed. My movie guru told me that on Friday night the young folk will be out in droves to snark, laugh, and make fun of the film and have a great time doing it.
If you need a believable plotline, or if you object to constant vile language coming from the lips of 17-year-old girls, or if you don’t like multiple, grotesque stabbings, there are other movie choices this week.
“Scream” cost the producers a mini $24 million to make. The first four films made in total over $800 million, which explains why we got a fifth in the series. This well done but R-rated slasher flick gets an average three butcher knives on the special slasher movie rating scale.
There is a very awkward scene between the characters played by Cox and Arquette where the two reference the break up of their marriage in some detail. The details of the movie marriage break up closely follow the real-life break up of the two actors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!