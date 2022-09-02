Payson opened the volleyball season with a 15-25, 16-25, 19-25 loss to state power Phoenix Northwest Christian in Wilson Dome on Tuesday night.
Payson hosts the Longhorn Invitational Friday, Sept. 2-Saturday, Sept. 3. On Friday, the Horns play Cottonwood Mingus at 8:30 a.m., Joseph City at 10:30, Bourgade Catholic at 1:30 p.m. and Flagstaff Northland Prep at 3:30.
First-year Longhorns head coach has an experienced roster featuring nine seniors — Megan Anderson, Rylee Carnes, Chancie Deaton, Teagan Hiatt, Carsyn Morgan, Kassidy Pirch, Naleah Rhoda, Whitney Roberson and Robyn Wilson.
Three juniors — Hailey Deaton, Lilly Dimbat and Elizabeth White — round out the roster.
Wilson delivered 10 kills on 23 attacks against NWC and half of Deaton’s 10 attacks went for kills.
Payson served 88 percent (45-51). Hiatt was 10-for-10 serving with three aces, Wilson served three aces on 10 of 12 efficiency and Roberson added three aces on six of seven serving and Carnes went 7-for-7 serving. White put eight of her nine serves in play.
Carnes had 14 assists on 37 of 39 setting and Rhoda was 15-for-15 setting with seven assists.
Roberson was eight-for-eight digging and Carnes six for six.
Roberson was 18-for-21 on serve receive, Hiatt 13 for 15 and Wilson nine for nine.
Northwest Christian
The Crusaders won the 3A state championship for three consecutive seasons from 2018-20 before They beat Chandler Valley Christian in the final in both 2019 and 2020. Valley Christian beat Snowflake for the title last year.
NWC reached the championship match four times in five years from 2016-20, losing to Fountain Hills in the 2016 title game. Fountain Hills beat Snowflake for the 2017 crown.
Longhorn Invitational
Payson resumes the regular season at Chino Valley at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6 before hosting Fountain Hills at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with freshman and JV games at 4:30 and 5:30, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!