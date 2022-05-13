The creativity and talent of several Payson High School students took center stage as the Longhorn Theatre Company presented a pair of senior-directed one-act plays on May 5-7.
It’s the annual capstone project for the four-year students.
Three performances took place in the high school studio theatre, creating an intimate experience for the audience. The event lasted about an hour, including a 15-minute intermission.
Brandie Morris and Ashlynd Whetstone wrote and directed the first play, “All Quiet On Set.” That 1920s murder mystery featured two sets — the bedroom of a radio show fan and the radio studio.
The killer, played by Marcus Leonard, is a fan that sends toxic flowers to his four victims — Liberty Eavenson, Winnie Paine, Alex Gordon and Lili McClellan. The cast also featured Cardlyn Meyn as a radio newsman, Evian Hurtado as the server, Marissa Ormand as the killer’s wife, and Harold Pacion and Jennifer McNamara as ushers.
Matthew McCombs directed the second play, “Acme Radio Studios,” written by PHS alumnus Jason Schultz. That play featured the antics of the cast and crew of a classic 1940s thriller radio show at the Acme Radio Recording Studio. Some members want to do a good job and others are just there for the paycheck. What will the producers do?
The cast featured Seth Weigand as the radio station owner, Nemo Rodriguez as a radio star, Cody Hawley as the sound effects guy, and Cameron Matthews, Bella Pangallo, Allianna Cobos, Lily Gross, Karson Bingden, Teagan Friestad and Cole Frank as radio actresses and actors.
“It’s gratifying to see them operate their own projects,” said PHS Theatre Director Kathy Siler. “Our youth can be so creative.
“I am so blessed to have worked with these beautiful people for four years. Watching them grow as theater artists and as humans has given me great pleasure. Thank you especially to their parents/guardians for sharing them.”
Whetstone said it was satisfying to see her idea take root and blossom.
“It was such a fantastic opportunity to be able to see something that was once an idea in my head become ‘All Quiet on the Set.’” Whetstone said. “I’m grateful to my co-director Link (Brandie) for making our dream become reality. I am so blessed to be a part of such an amazing group of dedicated actors and techs. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each one of you.”
Morris said it took a team to make the play a reality.
“Being able to direct this show is such a fantastic opportunity,” she said. “I am so glad to have had this chance to direct with one of my best friends, Ashlynd. I’m so proud of each of our cast members and technicians. I know your skills will take you far in life. I’ll miss you all, and I’m excited to see what you put on next.”
McCombs said it indeed requires the help of many people to make something like this possible.
“I am so excited that I was able to direct this very talented group of students in this show,” he said. “I think that this show is very funny and a great fit for everyone and we had a lot of fun with it.
“It was so fun to work with and learn more about all of my actors and techs. I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved and to parents for letting their children stay after school to help bring this together.”
Leonard and Carson Williams were stage managers. Other crew members included Kayden Cluff (light board), Chris Snyder (sound board), Faith Martin (costumes), Camila Rodriguez Cornejo (costumes), McCombs (props), Khatt Perez-Ferrell (house manager), and Alan Amaya and Tamara Fowler (box office).
Credit for Kids
You can donate to any extracurricular or co-curricular program of your choice through the Arizona Credit For Kids program, a dollar-for-dollar tax-reduction program. Contact the school for more information.
