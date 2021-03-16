Payson Unified School District is on spring break this week and next (March 15-26). Those making travel plans could encounter a different experience, according AAA Arizona.
More than one year since the COVID-19 pandemic upended nearly all travel plans, many Americans are eagerly awaiting their next chance to get out once again and explore.
Whether planning a trip this spring, summer, or later this year, AAA Travel experts advise would-be travelers things will look very different from their last vacation.
“As vaccinations help boost consumer confidence to begin traveling again, we have to remember that wearing masks and social distancing is still a requirement in most public areas,” said Aldo Vazquez, spokesperson for AAA Arizona.
“The entire travel experience has been transformed by COVID-19. If you’re considering travel sometime this year, it’s more important than ever to do your due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable.”
What to expect
• Auto: Road trips to domestic destinations continue to be the preferred form of travel. If you decide to travel by car, you can refer to AAA’s COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Map and TripTik.AAA.com for the latest state and local travel restrictions.
• Air: Due to COVID-19, TSA allows one oversized liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags. Masks are required at airports and on planes. In-flight amenities, including food and beverage services, may be limited or unavailable.
• Hotels: Amenities may not be available or have reduced hours and capacity. Before any hotel stays, call ahead to ask what precautions they are taking to protect guests.
Travel agents are more important than ever during a pandemic. They serve as your advocate before, during, and after a trip, and can answer questions related to:
• Travel insurance options
• What destinations and attractions are open both domestically and internationally
• Destination-specific testing and quarantine requirements
• What to do if you need to make last-minute changes to a trip
In addition to trusted travel agents, travelers have a new resource in the AAA Digital TourBook. Available on smartphone, tablet or desktop, the interactive guides feature detailed destination information, including must-see attractions, AAA Diamond ratings, and sample itineraries.
For more information on AAA Travel resources, visit AAA.com/Travel.
