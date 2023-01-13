Peggy Donathan is a frequent guest teacher at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains. Her next class is Beginning Stained Glass, Jan. 27 and 28.
Participants will learn the necessary skills of stained glass construction with the copper foil method from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.
Held at the Art Alliance of the White Mountains, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low, the cost is $95 per person. Payment is required to hold a space in the class; personal checks to Donathan Studio Glass are the preferred method of payment. Checks may be given to the Arts Alliance of White Mountains or sent to Donathan Studio Glass, 4220 Buckskin Lane, Show Low, AZ 85901. Payment may also be made by credit or debit card on PayPal for pdonathan@ymail.com. For questions contact Donathan at 562-964-4841.
Donathan was raised in the Monterey Peninsula of California. Both her parents were artists, her mother painted in oils and her father toyed with acrylics. She has three sisters and all are also artists.
Donathan had her start with stained glass when she took a class about 21 years ago in a Hobby Lobby in Texas. She enrolled with the intention of making a stained glass window for her home.
“I fell in love with this art. I made windows one after the other. All my windows in my home were filled with colorful glass panels. With a history in outside/inside sales and marketing, I started selling my stained glass on consignment in different stores. And ... After about two years, a mosaic shop asked me to teach a class. I loved teaching others the wonders of glass art, it became such a passion to me and I have continued teaching since.”
She has taught stained glass construction, copper foil method and lead came, mosaic art, glass wind chimes, bottle art and more. Her classes were held in many Hobby Lobbys all over Texas, in art galleries, arboretums, high school adult education programs, community colleges and in private homes and churches.
“I truly love how excited people get about this art. I also teach a bit about marketing their art and my phone number is always available to anyone with questions and help. I have a Facebook page, Donathan Studio Glass, and I get thrilled when previous students put pictures of their glass art in my page.
“Who would have thought, that a four-hour class in Hobby Lobby started such an adventure. My glass art has been displayed in several galleries in Texas and sales events throughout the years all over the state of Texas.”
Donathan was commissioned to do eight windows in the Corinth Baptist Church in Dew, Texas in 2012. Most of these windows were six feet tall.
“Wow! What a blessing to be able to have my glass art in a church,” she said.
In 2020 Donathan was commissioned by the Henderson County Library, Friends of the Library (Texas), to make their main entrance foyer window. It was a 70-foot-wide, two-panel window, displaying the colorful image of the books in the library.
“In between these, I can’t recall how many other commissioned pieces, from someone’s favorite Llama, kitchen cabinet windows, Cowboy Church kneeling cowboy with his horse, entrance door inserts, blue rooster and several other roosters and chickens and so much more. I just keep creating! And you know ... I go back to look at images of all my glass from the past and I can say, how wonderful and fulfilling this art is.”
Donathan moved to the beautiful White Mountains of Arizona in August, 2020, during the pandemic.
“My classes at that time came to an abrupt halt. But that definitely didn’t stop me. I had my workshop built in my backyard and set up “shop” and was creating glass again. At the beginning of this last year, I met Beverly Cutler, a local artist, and she introduced me to The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains. What a wonderful nonprofit organization for artists. She immediately set up classes and I was happily teaching back to back classes again. I am so thankful for the Arts Alliance and Beverly,” Donathan said.
“One thing for sure ... you will always find me in my workshop. I’m scheduled for classes all year at the Arts Alliance and I’m continually looking for new places to teach and share this wonderful art. And ... I love to talk about glass to others. Happy 2023! It’s definitely going to be an awesome year.”
She added she hopes to make this the year she takes her classes on the road, possibly even bringing a class or workshop to Payson.
