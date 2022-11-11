Stars at Noon

Margaret Qualley stars in “Stars at Noon.”

 A24

“Stars at Noon” confounds us at several levels. Seventy-six-year-old French writer/director and university professor Claire Denis made a movie set in Nicaragua but filmed in Panama. Denis has created a score of films in her career, none of which we in the States have seen or heard of. Her leading actors are an American, Margaret Qualley, and an Englishman, Joe Alwyn.

Denis adapted the story from the 1986 novel of the same name by Denis Johnson.

