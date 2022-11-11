“Stars at Noon” confounds us at several levels. Seventy-six-year-old French writer/director and university professor Claire Denis made a movie set in Nicaragua but filmed in Panama. Denis has created a score of films in her career, none of which we in the States have seen or heard of. Her leading actors are an American, Margaret Qualley, and an Englishman, Joe Alwyn.
Denis adapted the story from the 1986 novel of the same name by Denis Johnson.
Can a retirement-age Frenchwoman make an intriguing erotic thriller? You can be the judge, but the film collected the prestigious Grand Prix award at the famous Cannes Film Festival.
Twenty-eight-year-old Qualley is the daughter of Andie MacDowell. She has made a solid career but has yet to have breakthrough roles to date. Here Qualley plays an American woman who becomes trapped in Nicaragua. The trapped woman encounters an Englishman (Alwyn) who she thinks might help her escape from the corrupt country. Or perhaps he is simply using her for his own reasons.
Alwyn is in a similar place in his career. He has been the romantic companion of Taylor Swift since 2016, a very long time in the rock ’n’ roll world. He had done good work and is well appreciated in the industry but has yet to come to the general public’s attention.
First, I will mention the good things about “Stars at Noon.” Margaret Qualley is quite good. Her character is mentally scrambled, or “delusional,” as one of the other characters calls her. She combats her emotional deficiencies with large amounts of alcohol under any and all circumstances. This does not advance her situation. But Qualley plays the part as written for her and does so brilliantly. And there were subtleties in the set decoration that I thought were wonderful. There is a statue in the fancy hotel where foreigners stay. We do not see it up close, but from the iconic hat, we know that it is Augusto Cesar Sandino, a revolutionary hero who was assassinated in 1934. And when the characters cross from Communist Nicaragua into Capitalist Costa Rica, the arms and equipment of the soldiers and police change from Soviet-era AK-47s to American M-16s and Hummers. Only a few directors of low-budget films take that much care in their movies.
But the sex scenes, while frequent, are devoid of passion or even of much interest. The characters are duplicitous, even to their lovers, and neither of the main characters is honest or forthcoming. Lying to one’s lover never moves the game in the direction one would like. And until the end of the film, the actors (correctly, as written) play their roles with that last bit of reserve, and we sense that they are holding back their passion for each other. And, of course, they are.
We want more commitment.
This movie carries a strong R rating for the constant use of the worst language. It is touted as a romantic/thriller, so we expect frequent sex scenes with lots of skin. We get exactly that. This interesting film gets an average three saw blade rating.
I gave the movie an extra saw blade because of the statue.
Log In
