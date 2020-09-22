The state’s best fiddlers gather in Green Valley Park this weekend. The talented musicians make their way to Rim Country for the 50th annual Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration, as well as the Arizona State Fiddle Competition.
The free programs open Friday, Sept. 25 with the Payson Old Time Opry and continue Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 with competitions.
Payson Old Time Opry
The Payson Old Time Opry presents an evening of music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25 at Green Valley Park. Bring lawn chairs or your most comfortable blanket and enjoy the program showcasing The Purple Hulls, featuring Madonna & The Boys. The group was the 2019 band competition winner at the Payson Old Time Opry.
The Purple Hulls
With over a decade of touring to date, The Purple Hulls have delivered their authentic dynamic sister duo to concert halls, churches, and festivals across North America, Europe, Scandinavia, and beyond. Hailing from East Texas, these two musicians were born to make music together. Identical twins Katy Lou and Penny Lea Clark were raised on a working family farm where singing was always a part of everyday life. Their journey of learning instruments became serious when they made their way to South Plains College in Levelland, Texas. The duo was recruited first and foremost to play basketball for the school’s NJCAA championship team.
After coming to grips that there weren’t enough hours in a day to pursue banjo, guitar, and mandolin while playing competitive college ball, the twins hung up their jerseys and turned their full attention to soaking up whatever they could learn in three years’ time at “bluegrass college.”
Following college they went to Tennessee, where they began touring with various country artists and writing songs for Nashville’s largest publishing company, Sony Tree.
In late 2012, after the release of their second studio project, their father’s illness took them back to the farm to help care for him and manage farm duties, which included the planting and harvesting of their favorite crop and namesake, purple hull peas.
A strong musical heritage from their mother’s side has paved the way from the beginning. Their musical offerings are shaped by their love of the Gospel truth, Texas swing, unique sibling harmony, bluegrass pickin’, and life lessons.
Banjo, mandolin, guitar, piano, accordion, stand-up bass, and maybe even a fiddle at times — while the band’s variety of stripped-down acoustic instrumentation is one not often found in a configuration of its size, the skill and energy at which it is executed astounds at the fullness of its sound.
Old Time Fiddle and Acoustic Celebration
The serious and entertaining business of the 50th annual Old Time Fiddle & Acoustic Celebration takes place Saturday, Sept. 26 and Sunday, Sept. 27 at Green Valley Park. Admission to the event is free.
Organizers say to gather the family and bring some lawn chairs to enjoy talented musicians, vendors and more.
Saturday’s scheduleContest begins at 9 a.m.
9 a.m., Introductions/National Anthem.
9:15 a.m., Small Fry Division, Junior Junior Division, Junior Division.
11 a.m., Twin Fiddle, Awards Announcement/Tie Breaker for Small Fry, Junior Junior, Junior Divisions.
11:30 a.m., Young Adult Division, Senior Division, Adult Division, Cross Tuned.
1:30 p.m., Awards Announcement/Tie Breaker for Young Adult, Senior, and Adult Divisions plus Twin & Cross Tuned.
2 p.m., Fiddlers Jam at the Park (if time allows).
3-5 p.m., Workshops — Enjoy learning from fiddle judges, professionals, and popular performers: Vi Wickam and The Purple Hulls.
6 p.m., Fiddle Fest continues with Opening Announcements — Age Division Winner recognition.
6:15 p.m., Band Competition.
7:30 p.m., Hot Bow Competition.
8 p.m., Special performance by festival judges and community jam.
Historic Storytelling — Subject to schedule and timing.
Note: Divisions and Competition categories may appear earlier or later than the time expressed on the schedule based on participation. Times are not guaranteed.
Sunday’s schedule9 a.m., Gospel Program with Incidental Bluegrass
10 a.m., Grand Champion Division, Fancy/Trick, Grand Champion Division Round 2, Cross Tuned
The competition judges are Vi Wickam, Gretchen Vanhouten and Cody Stadelmaier. Master of ceremonies for the event is Ron Privett.
Find more information and register to participate at paysonrimcountry.com/fiddle.
