Some famous actors’ voices are heard in the movie “Strange World” including Jake Gyllenhall, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu.

Disney spent $180 million on this lavishly colored exploration/fantasy movie for kids. Watching the vivid tints wash across the screen will be enough for the smallest moviegoers. We might think of it the same way we think of films like “Journey to the Center of the Earth.” It is set on another planet in a land named Avalonia. A family of explorers sets out to discover new places and things. When they run across Pando, a mysterious plant that provides energy, the dad refuses to return home with the others. He continues to explore while the others take the prize back to civilization.

The plot is less important (or understandable, for that matter) than the colors and the action.

