The Rim Country Camera Club (R3C) offers a hands-on workshop on studio lighting techniques from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church Lomona Lodge, 601 E. Highway 260.
Karl Kjellstrom, club president, will discuss various set-ups and techniques using a variety of lighting conditions. Attendees can experiment with their cameras at work-stations, including models for portraits, static still life sets and real situational lighting control. Please bring a camera, tripod and flash.
Kjellstrom has been an avid photographer since receiving his first camera at age 10. Over the years he progressed from an Instamatic camera to a single-lens reflex and medium format, and now only uses digital SLR cameras.
Generally an outdoor photographer, he began photographing indoors after retiring to Payson. Using a variety of lighting techniques, including available sunlight, flashlight, continuous lighting equipment, off-camera flash and studio strobes, he captures images that are captivating and powerful.
There will be a brief organizational meeting for the 2021 charity calendar project team at the close of the meeting. The club is seeking volunteers to help with this annual project. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Sue Zen via email sue@zencorp.net or text 303-601-4692.
The R3C welcomes all photography enthusiasts interested in learning more about the art of photography.
