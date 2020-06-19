“This is our first live performance in quite some time,” said Colleen Collins as Kilted Spirit opened their show at Green Valley Park on Saturday night.
Yes, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of most live performances across the globe for the previous three months.
But the four-piece Phoenix band delighted an estimated crowd of 450 with their lively renditions of Irish and Scottish music, and classic and modern rock covers on a cool summer night for the second of seven scheduled free concerts in the Town of Payson’s Summer Concert Series.
The series continues with Payson’s own Junction 87 at 7 p.m. Saturday.
