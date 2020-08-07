The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, ended its Imagine Your Story Summer Reading Program the last week of July.
The library enjoyed great success with its virtual story times and take-home activity kits for kids, according to Sarah English, youth services specialist at the library.
“We are going to continue these programs throughout the month of August. We will have a S.T.E.A.M. kit available each Tuesday, and an Activity Kit available each Saturday,” she said.
Upcoming Saturday
activity kits Aug. 8: DIY Pom Pom Pencil Toppers, for ages 7 and older.
Aug. 15: Paper Games, for ages 6 and up, learn how to play Boggle, Connect 4 and the old-fashioned game of Dots and Lines using a piece of paper and a pencil.
Aug. 22: Loom Knitting Bracelets, for ages 6 and up, make fun bracelets for you and your family and friends using this fun kit.
Aug. 29: Scavenger Hunt BINGO, for ages 5 and older. Can you find the items on your BINGO card before your family and friends?
Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (S.T.E.A.M.)
take-home projects Aug. 11: Mystery Bag Engineering, ages 6 and up, using the provided material and challenge care, put your creativity and engineering skills to the test
Aug. 18: Mythical Monster Engineering, ages 6 and up, create your own mythical creature using the supplies in the kit.
Aug. 25: Pipe Cleaner Constellations, ages 6 and older, learn about constellations and build your own using pipe cleaners and beads.
Story times
The library’s virtual story times are offered for preschool children and infants.
Preschool Story Time is at 11 a.m. Tuesdays for preschool children, ages 2 to 5, and features picture books, songs and finger plays. These are available on the library’s Facebook page.
Baby Time is at 11 a.m. Wednesdays and features board books, songs, finger plays and lap-sit activities for caregivers and babies. See details on the library’s Facebook page.
Hours of operation
The Payson Public Library is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
Call 928-474-9260 for COVID-19 precautions required to visit the facility at 328 N. McLane Road in Rumsey Park.
