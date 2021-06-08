The Pine and Payson public libraries launched summer reading programs last week. The theme for the “official” reading program is Tails and Tales, but each library is supplementing that theme with additional offerings.
The Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library, 6124 Randall Place in Pine, is featuring a program on horses and ponies, including rides, at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 9.
The reading program requires registration at https://pinelibrary.azsummerreading.org/ which can be found on the library’s website.
Special programs related to the summer reading program continue through June 30. Check the website www.pinelibrary.org for details.
The Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road, had to push back the start of its summer reading events a bit this year due to the meeting room’s expansion project.
The plan is to still run a very fun, packed, six-week program.
The reading portion of the program opened on Saturday, June 5 with “Read and Win Prizes.” Visit the library to sign up for the Summer Reading Incentive Program. Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
The Reading Incentive Program runs through July 31.
Reading Trackers are available for preschoolers, elementary, middle school and high school.
Open Gaming for Teens & Tweens is offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. This is open play on the library’s super-fast gaming computers, Xbox 1 or PS4. Space is limited and the program is open to those 10 and older.
Monday programs:
• Makerspace Mondays, 2-3 p.m., for ages 6-12 (registration required).
Starting June 21, there will be Monday Morning Movies from 10:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The movies will be listed in a future edition before the series starts.
Tuesday programs:
• Toddler Tales, 10:30-11:15 a.m., this is a special story time for ages 18 months through 3 years.
• The Tuesday’s Tasty Treats, from 2-3 p.m., with a book talk and on theme treats starts June 22. It is for ages 8 to 14 and registration is required. The program list will be published closer to the start time.
Wednesday programs:
• Baby Tales, 10:30-11:15 a.m., a special story time and guided play for babies ages 0 months through 18 months.
• Book Art, 2-3 p.m., for ages 3 and older.
Starting later this month the Wednesday program Book Art is planned from 2-3 p.m. for ages 3 and older and features simple craft projects inspired by favorite picture books.
Thursday programs:
• Tales with Tails, 10:30 a.m.-noon, sign up for a 15-minute session to Read a Book to a Furry Friend.
• The Minecraft Games, 2-3 p.m., join Tim Branson for a series of Minecraft Coding and Play. Open to ages 10 and older, registration is required; contact the library at 928-474-9260 for details.
Friday programs:
• Family Tales on Fridays, 10:30-11:15 a.m., this is a story time and puppet show for the whole family, all ages are welcome.
Beginning Friday, July 2, a feature film will be shown from 12:30-2:30 p.m. for ages 12 and up, with popcorn provided.
Saturday programs:
• Saturday Morning Science Club, ages 6 to 12, registration required, features simple STEM-based projects.
