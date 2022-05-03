Rim Country Artists (RCA) present a free talk by Suzy and Roxanne Almblade at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 10 at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road.
The Payson residents will share stories about showing their artwork at Scottsdale’s Celebration of Fine Art. They were two of only 100 artists selected to take part.
Suzy Almblade is a watercolorist. Passionate about art since childhood, she tried all kinds of ways to draw and paint. It wasn’t until a university trip to Italy in 2010 that she discovered the joys of watercolor and has used it ever since. With 12 years of practice, she became a full-time artist in late 2018. Her favorite part of painting with watercolor is finding the balance of creating bright details and giving the water the freedom to play with the pigments.
Roxanne Almblade is an acrylic painter with an associate of fine arts degree. Before beginning her art career, she went into a period of extracurricular learning and extensive world travel. Roxanne slowly narrowed her focus to the plein air styles of Impressionism and Western art. After having moved to Payson, she couldn’t help but want to capture the raw beauty of nature that’s right at her doorstep.
Originally from Scottsdale, the twins moved to Payson only a few years ago. Participating in local art shows and pop-ups, joining RCA (Suzy is now a board member) and doing demonstrations led right to each artist’s teaching at Gila Community College (now Eastern Arizona College-Payson campus). Their painting classes immediately filled to capacity.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear these charming sisters give their RCA presentation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!