The Tonto Community Concert Association 2021-2022 concert series is finalized. After an abbreviated season for 2019-2020 and then no 2020-2021 season, the organization’s members are thrilled to be back and bringing Rim residents eight terrific concerts between November 2021 and April 2022.
• Holy Rocka Rollaz: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Take an authentic trip Back to the ’50s with The Holy Rocka Rollaz. If you love the rock ’n roll music of Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets (and many more!) then you have found your dream band. Using vintage instruments and years studying the styles of all the early rock ’n rollers, this band delivers the spirit and sound of those pioneers. Lead singer/guitarist Mark Flora plays a hollow body Gretsch through tube amps, bassist/singer Lisa Lynn slaps a mean upright bass and their drummer pounds a vintage era drum kit.
• Duo Baldo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 – In 2002, in a small town on the outskirts of Florence, Italy, the idea of Duo Baldo was born in the most natural of ways. Brad, an American violinist studying in Lucca, and Aldo, a pianist and aspiring actor began experimenting with new ideas that would eventually, and unknowingly, blossom into a show that captivates and surprises. The duo became the highlight of the town, and week after week people would flock from all around to see what they had invented. The duo has since given over a thousand performances to tens of thousands of delighted audience members in major concert halls and theaters around the world.
• Celtic Angels Christmas: 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 – These Irish Angels enrapt audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe- inspiring show that encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes – all with a Celtic twist. The music and singing together with stunning dance routines by world champion dancers creates an unforgettable evening’s entertainment. Experience Celtic Christmas songs including “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon A Time In Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic, the native language of the Celts.
• Sons of Serendip: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 – Returning due to popular demand after a stunning 2020 Payson appearance. Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University. Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Mass., is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, N.C., is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, N.C., is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, Ga., is the harpist for the quartet. In 2014 they came together to become finalists on America’s Got Talent, Season 9 (NBC).
• Black Market Trust: 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 – This American pop/vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world- class musicians who have traveled the globe performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists, they capitalize on their experience and pedigree to bring a new and exciting sound to audiences and listeners. The Black Market Trust has organically created a new sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting, combining old world romance with new world form.
• Fantastick Patrick: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 – Patrick is an international performer who specializes in variety entertainment. Variety entertainment is unique entertainment that combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of absurd tricks and daring stunts that give life to a truly unparalleled experience. From a 10-foot unicycle, to improvised songs on the ukulele, balancing step ladders, and juggling, you never know what’s going to happen at a Fantastick Patrick show but you can trust that it’s going to be amazing.
• Taylor Red: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 10 –Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as fresh, fun and country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. Writing and composing for their upcoming releases, you can’t help but hear a whole lotta of 90’s country, as well as two of their biggest influences, Shania Twain and The Chicks in their music. Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally. Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy, and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career.
• Paul McDermand and The Island Time Band: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 – McDermand began his musical career as a freelance percussionist. In 1981 he moved to Scottsdale and began lending his artistry to film scores, commercial jingles, symphonic productions and stage shows of every description. McDermand has performed with a vast list of big-name entertainers, including Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Johnny Cash, Liberace, the Temptations, and the Moody Blues. In 1993, he joined a revival tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” featuring the stars of the 1973 motion picture, anchoring the rhythm section. Upon his return to Arizona, McDermand developed an assortment of instrumental arrangements built around the steel drums and marimba, resulting in The Island Time Band. Their recordings are embraced the world over for their easy nature and exotic beauty.
Tonto Community Concert Association offers this eight-concert series at an incredible early bird price of only $100 per ticket subscription prior to September 1. After September 1, the eight-concert series will be $120. Concert subscription brochures will be sent soon to those on our mailing list. To learn more about subscriptions and each of the eight concerts go to the website: www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
The Tonto Community Concert Association (TCCA), a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series for 42 seasons, beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School, Longhorn Theater. The goal is to provide culturally enriching opportunities to Payson and Rim Country residents and to support fine art education by presenting performances within the Payson educational system. Funding for the programs comes from ticket sales; generous donations from patrons; season sponsors (Majestic Rim, PostNet); media sponsors (Payson Roundup, KMOG); and from grants from The Arizona Commission on the Arts.
