The Tonto Community Concert Association brings the Celtic Angels Christmas program to Rim Country at 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The Irish ensemble’s show will have vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes — all with a Celtic twist.
The music and singing together with dance routines by world champion dancers creates an unforgettable evening of entertainment. The audience will enjoy Celtic Christmas songs including “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon a Time in Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic, the native language of the Celts.
This is the third program of the Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2021-2022 eight-concert series. A subscription to the series is $120. There are also individual tickets available at the door for $25 each — if available.
To learn more about subscriptions and each of the remaining concerts, go to www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
The Tonto Community Concert Association, a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series for 42 seasons, beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School, Longhorn Theater. The goal is to provide culturally enriching opportunities to Payson and Rim Country residents and to support fine art education by presenting performances within the Payson educational system. Funding for the programs comes from ticket sales, generous donations from patrons and sponsors, along with grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
The TCCA is pleased to announce that patrons can now also order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons are now able to purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended. While a high number of seniors (which makes up the majority of the TCCA audience) have been vaccinated, some patrons have health issues that could place them at risk from exposure to COVID-19. For the protection of the performers, who have had their livelihoods drastically altered for more than a year, wearing masks to help them keep working is one way to support them and help keep them working.
The TCCA works with Live on Stage, Inc. to provide excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services.
