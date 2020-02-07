The Tonto Community Concert Association brings the quartet, Sons of Serendip, to the Payson High School auditorium at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends comprised of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, who through a series of serendipitous events came together in graduate school at Boston University.
The quartet was a finalist on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music. Their ethereal and emotionally stirring orchestral acoustic interpretations of pop music, arranged with unique instrumentals, captured the hearts of fans and judges alike. Sons of Serendip returned to the “America’s Got Talent” stage in January 2019 when they were chosen to compete in the first ever “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” where they compete alongside 50 of the winners and finalists from “America’s Got Talent” and other “Got Talents” worldwide.
Since the talent competition, Sons of Serendip has toured nationally. Some performances include the Creative Arts Emmy Awards and collaborations with Cynthia Erivo, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult. For more information, visit the TCCA website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
The Tonto Community Concert Association is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools. This series is intended as an enriching cultural experience for the people of Payson and those in surrounding communities.
TCCA works with Live on Stage to bring this concert and the others featured in its 2019-2020 season to the area.
Upcoming performancesSail On: The Beach Boys Tribute, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 8
Sail On brings a young look and authentic sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. The group’s harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport the audience to the beach for an afternoon of memories and fun, fun, fun.
Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Mark Lindsay and produced recordings for Micky Dolenz.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 25
The energetic, exciting Celtic Angels Ireland deliver a celebration of everything Irish. Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the real Ireland. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously.
Organizers say you’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.
All concerts are held at the Payson High School auditorium. The TCCA series of concerts is sold on a subscription basis. Participants receive tickets to a season of eight concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert).
Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to learn more about next season’s subscriptions online, visit tccarim.org.
For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
