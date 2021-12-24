We’re down to the eleventh hour to get those Christmas gifts and if you are still looking for ideas, the Tonto Community Concert Association has a great last-minute gift, a season ticket to the second part of its 2021-2022 season.
The season started in November, and still has five of its eight concerts waiting in the wings. The second half of the season starts in January with the Sons of Serendip and concludes in April with Paul McDermand and The Island Time Band.
• Sons of Serendip: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 – Returning because of popular demand after a 2020 Payson appearance. Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who, through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University. Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Mass., is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, N.C., is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, N.C., is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, Ga., is the harpist for the quartet. In 2014, they came together to become finalists on America’s Got Talent, Season 9 (NBC).
• Black Market Trust: 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 – This American pop/vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world- class musicians who have traveled the globe performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists, they capitalize on their experience and pedigree to bring a new and exciting sound to audiences and listeners. The Black Market Trust has organically created a new sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting, combining old world romance with new world form.
• Fantastick Patrick: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 – Patrick is an international performer who specializes in variety entertainment. Variety entertainment is unique entertainment that combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of absurd tricks and daring stunts that give life to a truly unparalleled experience. From a 10-foot unicycle to improvised songs on the ukulele, balancing step ladders, and juggling, you never know what’s going to happen at a Fantastick Patrick show but you can trust that it’s going to be amazing.
• Taylor Red: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 10 –Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as fresh, fun and country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. Writing and composing for their upcoming releases, you can’t help but hear a whole lot of ’90s country, as well as two of their biggest influences, Shania Twain and The Chicks in their music. Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally. Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy, and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career.
• Paul McDermand and The Island Time Band: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 – McDermand began his musical career as a freelance percussionist. In 1981, he moved to Scottsdale and began lending his artistry to film scores, commercial jingles, symphonic productions and stage shows of every description. McDermand has performed with a vast list of big-name entertainers, including Natalie Cole, Tony Bennett, Johnny Cash, Liberace, the Temptations, and the Moody Blues. In 1993, he joined a revival tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar,” featuring the stars of the 1973 motion picture, anchoring the rhythm section. Upon his return to Arizona, McDermand developed an assortment of instrumental arrangements built around the steel drums and marimba, resulting in The Island Time Band. Their recordings are embraced the world over for their easy nature and exotic beauty.
Tonto Community Concert Association concert series subscription for $120 or individual concert tickets are available for $25 per person.
To learn more about subscriptions and each of the eight concerts go to the website www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com. You can also purchase and print tickets online at the TCCA website.
