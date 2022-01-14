Music lovers can enjoy two performances next week, thanks to the Tonto Community Concert Association.
The Sons of Serendip bring their talents to the Rim Country at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The Black Market Trust appears at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22, also at the PHS auditorium.
The Sons of Serendip offer ethereal and emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music, arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cello.
The Black Market Trust is an American pop/vocal jazz band that combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
Sons of Serendip
The group is making a return performance due to popular demand after a stunning 2020 Payson appearance.
Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends, who, through a series of serendipitous events, came together in graduate school at Boston University. Micah Christian, a former teacher from Randolph, Mass., is the lead vocalist of the group; Cordaro Rodriguez, a former attorney from Charlotte, N.C., is the pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, a former cello instructor from Charlotte, N.C., is the cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, who is a former teacher from Atlanta, Ga., is the harpist for the quartet.
Christian, a native of Randolph, Mass., became interested in music at an early age. However, it wasn’t until his senior year of high school, when he earned a solo in the Massachusetts Southeastern District Senior Choir, that he realized his potential as a musician.
As a freshman at Stonehill College, he followed his passion for music. For the next five years, he spent his summers performing with the Cape Cod-based a cappella group, Hyannis Sound, and his love for music deepened.
As a member of Sons of Serendip, Christian hopes to inspire others to use their gifts to spread love and build a better world.
Ramseur is a singer-songwriter, composer, and cellist from Charlotte, North
Carolina. His relationship with music began at age 7, when his father purchased an upright piano for the family. While excelling in his piano studies, Ramseur found his instrument of choice at age 10, “My orchestra teacher laid all the instruments on the floor in the classroom and told each student to stand by the instrument of their choice… the cello really sparked something in me.” He chose the cello that day, and one of the ways he would express himself chose him. Ramseur then received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and Boston University, in music performance with a concentration in cello. As a member of Sons of Serendip, his hope is that this quartet will inspire others through their music, creating an experience one will never forget.
Morton was born in Atlanta, Ga. His love of music was instilled early on, and quickly became a passion for him. Morton began to see his own potential with the help of his harp mentors: principal harpist of the Atlanta Ballet, Nella Rigell and former principal harpist of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Ann Hobson Pilot. It was their combined confidence in Morton that gave him the courage to believe in himself. After completing his graduate studies at Boston University, he is thrilled his musical journey has led him to Sons of Serendip. As a member of Sons of Serendip, he hopes that his journey will help to inspire others to follow their dreams.
Rodriguez was born in Charlotte, N.C. He began teaching himself piano at the age of 10 and became well-versed in several other instruments as well as in music production. He has produced music for several well-known international artists. He then attended Boston University School of Law where he serendipitously reconnected with his childhood friend, Ramseur, and met his future bandmates –Morton and Christian. As a member of Sons of Serendip, Cordaro is very grateful to have the opportunity to pursue his love for music.
The group has four successful albums: Sons of Serendip, Christmas: Beyond the Lights, Life + Love, and Mosaic. Their most notable performances include collaborations with Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops, the Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and Cynthia Erivo, as well as a performance for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards (FXX). In 2019, Sons of Serendip returned to the America’s Got Talent stage, as they were selected to compete in the first ever America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Most recently, the group performed for Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour’s closing celebration in Denver, Colo.
Black Market Trust
This American pop/vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic Eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt. Consisting of five world- class musicians who have traveled the globe performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists, they capitalize on their experience and pedigree to bring a new and exciting sound to audiences and listeners.
The Black Market Trust has organically created a new sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting, combining old world romance with new world form.
The band’s all-instrumental debut studio album, The Black Market Trust, is widely regarded as a milestone in the gypsy jazz world and lead guitarist, Jeffrey Scott Radaich, gained notoriety for his technical prowess and musicality. He has been touted as one of the most innovative and influential American acoustic gypsy jazz guitarists today.
With their first release, the band established themselves as leaders and innovators by combining pop sensibilities with the traditional sound of Django Reinhardt’s Hot Club of France Quintet.
From 2009 to 2015 bassist Brian Netzley along with guitarist Radaich, were members of the groundbreaking Gonzalo Bergara Quartet and after spending 6 formative years as supporting cast members, Netzley and Radaich decided the time was right to focus on a new project that would stay true to their love of Django but combine it with a new sound and sensibility of the great pop and rock bands they grew up listening to and loving.
They recruited Los Angeles-based session and touring drummer Brandon Laws and Nick Coventry, a Tucson, Ariz. violin hero/Eastern European folk music expert. They then rounded out the lineup with wunderkind Kale Stiles, who plays rhythm guitar, clarinet and saxophone and even lap steel. In addition to the new musicians they also decided to add another new element to the Black Market Trust sound – vocals.
The band’s all-instrumental debut studio album, “The Black Market Trust,” was released in 2012. The group capitalized on its experience and pedigree to deliver a critically acclaimed sophomore album. More recordings followed, the most recent being “Anything For You”.
Radaich performs on guitar and does lead vocals.
Whether it’s traveling the globe with the Gonzalo Beragra Quartet, backing up Grammy-winning guitarist John Jorgensen, or playing rhythm for gypsy jazz icons Bereli Lagrene and Stochelo Rosenberg, vocalist/guitarist Radaich has become known around the world as a first call player when it comes to gypsy swing.
A Southern California native, he grew up influenced by rock guitarists Eddie Van Halen, Eric Johnson, Nuno Bettencourt, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. In 2006, he was exposed to the music of Django Reinhardt and immediately fell in love with the style. Since then, Radaich has worked to develop a unique and fiery style of lead guitar that is a synthesis of his lead guitar heroes, with nods to classical composers, blues legends and western swing steel guitar greats. His take on the gypsy swing style is distinctly American, and he has risen in the ranks to become one of the top gypsy swing lead guitarists in North America, and an in-demand instructor at master classes around the world.
In addition to handling the lead guitar duties for The Black Market Trust, he is also the lead singer, with a rich baritone that pays homage to the great crooners while emoting with a tone and phrasing that is all his own.
Coventry performs on violin and does vocals.
Coventry is fast becoming one of the most respected Gypsy Jazz violinists around, playing festivals and stages in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, in addition to playing throughout Europe and South Korea.
Netzly performs on acoustic bass and does vocals.
Netzley is one of the most in-demand bassists in today’s Gypsy Jazz scene. As a member of the Gonzalo Bergara Quartet, The New Hot Club of America, and The Black Market Trust, he has gained a reputation as a solid, tasteful and versatile player who is frequently asked to back top European artists when they perform in the United States.
Laws performs on drums and does vocals.
Laws is a touring drummer and percussionist who maintains a studio in Long Beach, Calif. His fresh perspective, dedication and love for the craft has led him to play with multiple artists in many different styles, and he has recorded and performed throughout the United States and abroad.
Laws began playing with The Black Market Trust in 2015, providing the pulse and energy to the group’s American Gypsy Swing sound.
Stiles performs on rhythm guitar, clarinet, saxophone and does vocals.
Stiles is a multi-instrumentalist originally from The Big Island of Hawaii who now also calls Long Beach his home.
A lover of old songs who is always eager to learn a new melody, he has spent considerable time playing and studying Dixieland music in New Orleans.
In the past TCCA patrons have purchased season subscriptions or bought tickets at the door for each individual concert. The TCCA patrons can now also order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons are now able to purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smart phone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
A basic subscription for the eight concerts of the 2021-22 season is $120. Single tickets are $25.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at performances.
The TCCA works with Live On Stage, Inc. to provide excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!