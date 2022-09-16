The Tonto Community Concert Association opens its 2022-23 concert season with a performance by Vinyl Radio at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22. The group is also doing a student outreach on the same day.
Nashville-based band, Vinyl Radio, brings the greatest hits of the 1970s to the community in a concert at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Consisting of four session players, Vinyl Radio is not a tribute band, but a cover band that showcases note-for-note re-creations of the songs of the 1970s.
It performs music from the Eagles, America, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Doobie Brothers, and more.
Members of the band are Ronnie Kimball, Chip Martin, Ron Wallace, and Tim Buppert.
Ronnie Kimball
Ronnie has shared the stage with many superstars like Huey Lewis, Greg Khin, The Knack, Elvin Bishop, and Tommy Tutone, to name a few. He was lead vocalist/front man with his AOR recording act, Workfoce on Scotti Bro./CBS Records. During his stint with Workfoce, Ronnie had a song he co-wrote and sang with the band featured in an episode of the popular TV series, “Baywatch.” He also had a music video on MTV with the California band, Laser Boy. Since moving to Nashville in the mid ’90s Ronnie has become an in-demand session vocalist for some of Nashville’s best songwriters, sang numerous jingles and movie placements. As a writer he’s had songs recorded by country music giant, Lee Greenwood and new artist Sherry Lynn. Ronnie has also been featured as vocalist and co-writer on the inspirational CD, “Reach Higher,” on Berardi Records, as well as, singing the patriotic anthem “Liberty,” which has over 1 million views on YouTube.
Chip Martin
Chip cut his teeth on the classic pop sounds of the ’60s — the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and other British invasion bands as well as American performers like the great Motown acts. Later it was the sounds of bands like the Eagles, Crosby Stills and Nash, and America that caught the attention of the already traveling singer-songwriter.
Chip formed his first band at the age of 12 and has been on stage ever since playing in rock and country-rock groups from Maine to Miami. In the late ’70s, Chip turned his talents toward songwriting, and to date has over 200 songs in his catalog. He has an RIAA certified gold record for his song “Forget About Love” recorded by country star Mark Wills; has a song that is the title track, “Love Me or Leave Me Alone” on Randy Meisner’s (formerly of the Eagles) latest CD, a tune placed on Billy Paul’s record “Wide Open” (of “Me and Mrs. Jones” fame), and a cut by Grand Ole Opry star Billy Dean. The song that Billy Dean recorded was used on the popular Turner Broadcasting TV Show “Live at the Bluebird Cafe” shot in Nashville at the famous songwriter venue.
Ron Wallace
Ron has one of Music Row’s most recognizable and sought after voices, earning him a spot on the A-List of Nashville session singers. Touring with the newcomer, Tim McGraw, found Ron a spot on McGraw’s first video. Ron recorded for Sony/Columbia, and can be heard on recordings by industry heavyweights like Don Williams, Ty Herndon, and Faith Hill, including her No. 1 single, “Take Me As I Am.”
Tim Buppert
Tim made his living as a singing drummer, from the age of 18 until moving to Nashville in 1991, where he put aside the drums to focus on a songwriting career. While performing his songs at the Bluebird Cafe, Tim was asked to sing some demos for hit songwriter Don Schlitz. Fast forward 25 years and Tim has sung on over 8,000 recordings including albums by Trisha Yearwood, Michael Peterson, Kevin Sharp, Billy Ray Cyrus and Rodney Atkins to name a few and on jingles for Pepsi, Luvs diapers, TNN and many more.
In 1997 Tim had his first success as a writer with the No. 1 hit by Kevin Sharp, “She’s Sure Taking It Well.” Tim scored again in 2000 with Yankee Grey and the song “Another 9 minutes” which reached No. 11 on the country charts.
After 10 years, Tim went back to the drums and once again is the “Singing Drummer” for some of Nashville’s most popular bands: Vinyl Radio, FAB, The Consoulers, Live From Ventura Blvd., Twelve Against Nature and Make Me Smile.
Tim does well over 100 shows a year and plans to retire in the year 2040.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, announcements, concert previews and more, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
TCCA patrons can now order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature at www.tccarim.org. Patrons may purchase single concert tickets in advance with ease from their home computer or smartphone and present their PDF tickets at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!