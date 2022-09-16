tcca band 9-22

The Tonto Rim Community Concert Association opens its 2022-23 season with a performance by Vinyl Radio at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22 at the Payson High School Auditorium.

 Live on Stage

The Tonto Community Concert Association opens its 2022-23 concert season with a performance by Vinyl Radio at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 22. The group is also doing a student outreach on the same day.

Nashville-based band, Vinyl Radio, brings the greatest hits of the 1970s to the community in a concert at the Payson High School Auditorium.

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.