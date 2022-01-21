The Tonto Community Concert Association presents Black Market Trust at 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 at the Payson High School auditorium.
The Black Market Trust is an American pop/vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
Reinhardt was a Belgian-born Romani-French jazz guitarist and composer. He was one of the first major jazz talents to emerge in Europe and has been hailed as one of its most significant exponents.
Consisting of five world-class musicians who have traveled the globe performing on the world’s biggest stages and with music’s most renowned artists, the group capitalizes on experience and pedigree to bring a new and exciting sound to audiences and listeners.
The Black Market Trust has organically created a new sound that is daring, fresh and exciting yet somehow still familiar and inviting, combining old world romance with new world form.
The band’s all-instrumental debut studio album, The Black Market Trust, is widely regarded as a milestone in the gypsy jazz world and lead guitarist, Jeffrey Scott Radaich, gained notoriety for his technical prowess and musicality. He has been touted as one of the most innovative and influential American acoustic gypsy jazz guitarists today.
With this first release, the band established themselves as leaders and innovators by combining pop sensibilities with the traditional sound of Django Reinhardt’s Hot Club of France Quintet.
From 2009 to 2015 bassist Brian Netzley along with guitarist Radaich, were members of the groundbreaking Gonzalo Bergara Quartet and after spending six formative years as supporting cast members, Netzley and Radaich decided the time was right to focus on a new project that would stay true to their love of Django but combine it with a new sound and sensibility of the great pop and rock bands they grew up listening to and loving.
They recruited Los Angeles-based session and touring drummer Brandon Laws and Nick Coventry, a Tucson, Ariz. violin hero/Eastern European folk music expert. They then rounded out the lineup with wunderkind Kale Stiles, who plays rhythm guitar, clarinet and saxophone and even lap steel.
In addition to the new musicians, they also added another new element to the Black Market Trust sound – vocals.
The band’s all-instrumental debut album was released in 2012. The group’s sophomore album was critically acclaimed. More recordings followed, the most recent being “Anything For You.”
Radaich performs on guitar and leads vocals.
Whether it’s traveling the globe with the Gonzalo Beragra Quartet, backing up Grammy-winning guitarist John Jorgensen, or playing rhythm for gypsy jazz icons Bereli Lagrene and Stochelo Rosenberg, vocalist/guitarist Radaich has become known around the world as a first call player when it comes to gypsy swing.
A Southern California native, he grew up influenced by rock guitarists Eddie Van Halen, Eric Johnson, Nuno Bettencourt, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. In 2006, he was exposed to the music of Django Reinhardt and immediately fell in love with the style. Since then, Radaich has worked to develop a unique and fiery style of lead guitar that is a synthesis of his lead guitar heroes, with nods to classical composers, blues legends and western swing steel guitar greats.
His take on the gypsy swing style is distinctly American, and he has risen in the ranks to become one of the top gypsy swing lead guitarists in North America, and an in-demand instructor at master classes around the world.
Besides handling the lead guitar duties for The Black Market Trust, he is also the lead singer, with a rich baritone that pays homage to the great crooners while emoting with a tone and phrasing that is all his own.
Coventry performs on violin and does vocals.
Coventry is fast becoming one of the most respected Gypsy Jazz violinists around, playing festivals and stages in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, in addition to playing throughout Europe and South Korea.
Netzley performs on acoustic bass and does vocals.
Netzley is one of the most in-demand bassists in today’s Gypsy Jazz scene. As a member of the Gonzalo Bergara Quartet, The New Hot Club of America, and The Black Market Trust, he has gained a reputation as a solid, tasteful and versatile player who is frequently asked to back top European artists when they perform in the United States.
Laws performs on drums and does vocals.
Laws is a touring drummer and percussionist who maintains a studio in Long Beach, Calif. His fresh perspective, dedication and love for the craft has led him to play with multiple artists in many styles, and he has recorded and performed throughout the United States and abroad.
Laws began playing with The Black Market Trust in 2015, providing the pulse and energy to the group’s American Gypsy Swing sound.
Stiles performs on rhythm guitar, clarinet, saxophone and does vocals.
Stiles is a multi-instrumentalist originally from The Big Island of Hawaii who now also calls Long Beach his home.
A lover of old songs who is always eager to learn a new melody, he has spent considerable time playing and studying Dixieland music in New Orleans.
Order tickets online with a new Print at Home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org.
Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smart phone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
A basic subscription for the eight concerts of the 2021-22 season is $120. Single tickets are $25.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at performances.
The TCCA works with Live On Stage, Inc. to provide excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services.
