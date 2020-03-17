The Tonto Community Concert Association’s last performance of the 2019-20 season celebrates the Irish culture through music, song and dance in a special concert by Celtic Angels at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 25 at the Payson High School auditorium. As usual, children and students under age 18 are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
In the past, patrons have purchased season subscriptions or bought tickets at the door for each individual concert. The TCCA announced that patrons can now also order tickets online with a new “print at home” feature recently added to the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
About the artists
A celebration of everything Irish comes to Rim Country Wednesday, March 25 when the energetic, exciting young stars of Celtic Angels Ireland appear for the final concert of the 2019-20 TCCA season.
Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the real Ireland for the price of a concert ticket.
The Celtic Angels vocalists are Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston and Ellie Mullane.
The Celtic Knight Dancers, featuring Patrick O’Mahoney of “Riverdance,” perform with athletic precision.
The Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin round out the show with interpretations of Irish trad instrumentals.
Join Celtic Angels Ireland as they celebrate their heritage through Irish dance, music, and song.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 303-903-2895.
