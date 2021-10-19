Holy Rocka Rollaz opens the 2021-22 season of the Tonto Community Concert Association with a Payson performance at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Take a trip back to the 1950s with the Holy Rocka Rollaz.
The members of Holy Rocka Rollaz dedicated years to studying and practicing the vintage instruments they play and the complexities of early rock ’n roll music. The group’s concerts often feature familiar hits from the biggest names of the day, including, but not limited to, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets and so many more.
The group’s members are lead singer/guitarist Mark Flora, who plays a hollow body Gretsch through tube amps; bassist/singer Lisa Lynn, who slaps a mean upright bass; and their drummer pounds a vintage era drum kit.
In the past, TCCA patrons purchased season subscriptions or tickets at the door for each individual concert. Patrons can now also order tickets online with a new print at home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website: www.tccarim.org. Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smart phone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools.
A basic subscription for the eight concerts of the 2021-22 season is $120. Single tickets are $25.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at TCCA performances. Most area theaters and concert venues are requiring mask wearing (and some vaccines or testing) as best practice and safety. While a high number of seniors (the majority of the TCCA audience) have been vaccinated, some of our patrons have health issues that could place them at risk from exposure to COVID-19. For the protection of the performers who have had their livelihoods drastically altered during the pandemic, wearing masks helps them keep working and is one way you can support them and help keep them working.
Upcoming 2021 Concerts
• Duo Baldo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 – In 2002, in a small town on the outskirts of Florence, Italy, the idea of Duo Baldo was born in the most natural of ways. Brad, an American violinist studying in Lucca, and Aldo, a pianist and aspiring actor began experimenting with new ideas that would eventually, and unknowingly, blossom into a show that captivates and surprises. The duo became the highlight of the town, and week after week people would flock from all around to see what they had invented. The duo has since given over a thousand performances to tens of thousands of delighted audience members in major concert halls and theaters around the world.
• Celtic Angels Christmas: 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 – These Irish Angels enrapt audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show that encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes – all with a Celtic twist. The music and singing, together with dance routines by world champion dancers, create an unforgettable evening’s entertainment. Experience Celtic Christmas songs including “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon A Time In Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic, the native language of the Celts.
