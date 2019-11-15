The 20th annual Tellabration in Pine is Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Pine Strawberry Community Center.
The event draws storytellers from around the state to entertain residents and visitors alike.
The evening starts with a limited-seating dinner at 4:30 p.m. in the Senior Dining Hall of the community center. The $25 ticket buys both dinner and a seat at the performance. There is only room for 70 guests in the dining hall.
Tellabration performers have yet to be announced, but well-known Arizona storyteller Liz Warren is coordinating the program.
Admission to the show alone is $5, doors of the cultural hall at the PS Community Center open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Organizers prefer tickets be purchased in person at the Pine Strawberry Thrift Store, located at the Pine Strawberry Community Center. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
If necessary, they will reserve tickets over the phone at 928-476-4633 during the same hours as the thrift store is open.
