Both the Payson Roundup and the White Mountain Independent invite readers to select the “Best Of” each year. These contests are great resources for choosing a variety of service options, including where to dine in the communities of the Rim Country and White Mountains.
See who wins in 2023 in the coming months.
White Mountain Independent 2022 Best Of Restaurants, Food and Service
Asian – W & Z Asian Bistro, 4672 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, 928-368-6333
Bakery and Dessert – PersNIKKIty’s Sweet Confections, 21 N. White Mountain Rd., Show Low, 928-251-1718
Bar, Tavern, Saloon – Charlie Clark’s Steakhouse, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928- 367-4900
Bartender – Jacob Knowles, The House, 1191 E. Hall, Show Low, 928-537-9273
Barbecue – Snowflake Smokehouse, 648 Main St., Snowflake, 928-243-5933
Beer/Brewery – Pinetop Brewing Company, 159 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928-358-1971
Bloody Mary – The House, 1191 E. Hall, Show Low, 928-537-9273
Breakfast – Darbi’s Cafe, 235 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, 928-367-6556
Burger – The House, 1191 E. Hall, Show Low, 928-537-9273
Butcher – Snowflake Smokehouse, 648 Main St., Snowflake, 928-243-5933
Coffee Shop – The Pinetop Coffee House & Roasting, 1684 E. White Mountain Blvd., Suite 1, Pinetop, 404-277-0101
Dinner – Cattlemen’s Steakhouse & Lounge. 1231 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, 928-537-9797
Donuts – Bertie’s White Mountain Cafe & Donuts, 1191 E. Deuce of Clubs Show Low, 928-753-6688
Fast Food – Culver’s, 4595 S. White Mountain Rd., Show Low, 928-251-0790
Fine Dining – Cattlemen’s Steakhouse & Lounge, 4595 S. White Mountain Rd., Show Low, 928- 251-0790
Fish Fry – Darbi’s Cafe, 235 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, 928-367-6556
Glass of Wine – Wine Mountains, 1746 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop, 928-414-1188
Italian – Red Devil Restaurant & Bar, 1774 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928- 367-5570
Lunch – PersNIKKIty’s Cafe, 1650 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, 928-251-1965
Margarita – Los Corrales, 59 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, 928-537-9978
Mexican – Los Corrales, 59 W. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, 928-537-9978
Pizza – Red Devil Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria, 1774 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928-367-5570
Restaurant – Streets on Main, 123 N. Main St., Snowflake, 928-275-3663
Ribs – Grumpy Jake’s BBQ & Catering, 3973 W. White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, 928-368-4227
Salad – PersNIKKIty’s Cafe, 1650 E. Deuce of Clubs, Show Low, 928-251-1965
Sandwich – Streets on Main, 123 N. Main St., Snowflake, 928-275-3663
Server – Lindsay Waldrep Streets on Main, 123 N. Main St., Snowflake, 928-275-3663
Steakhouse – Charlie Clark’s Steakhouse, 1701 E. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928-367-4900
Wings – Mr. Zeke’s Restaurant, 476 W. White Mountain Blvd., Pinetop-Lakeside, 928-358-1560
Payson Roundup’s 2022 Best Of Restaurants, Food and Service personnel
Asian – W & Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, 203 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-3755
Bakery – Bashas’, 142 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-4495
Bar, Tavern, Saloon – The Arizona Bar, 1109 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-474-9589
Breakfast, Payson – Pinon Cafe, 1001 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-474-2890
Breakfast, Pine-Strawberry – Early Bird Cafe, 3618 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, 928-476-4092
Catering – Gila Hogs BBQ, 928-978-2895
Chicken – Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 1116 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-476-0043
Coffee – Common Grounds, 219 S. Colcord Rd., Payson, 928-970-2540
Deli – Safeway, 401 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-472-8208
Dessert – Danzeisen Dairy, 500 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite B, Payson, 928-363-4100
Dinner – Fargo’s Steakhouse, 620 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-7455
Donuts – BoSa, 303 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-474-8889
Fast Food – Alfonso’s, 430 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-486-6902
Fine Dining – Fargo’s Steakhouse, 620 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-7455
Fish Fry – Mike’s Fish & Chips, 516 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-363-4200
Hamburger – Macky’s, 201 W. Main St., Payson, 928-474-7411
Happy Hour – Arizona Bar, 1109 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-474-9589
Ice Cream – Danzeisen Dairy, 500 S. Beeline Hwy., Suite B, Payson, 928-363-4100
Italian/Pizza Restaurant – Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, 928-476-6560
Lunch Restaurant – Delicious Cafe, 512 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-468-3013
Margarita – El Rancho, 200 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-474-3111
Meat Retailer – Lyman Ranches, 410 W. Main St., Payson, 928-978-7926
Mexican – La Sierra, 800 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-468-6711
Pizza – Old County Inn, 3502 N. Hwy. 87, Pine, 928-476-6560
Prime Rib – Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St., Payson, 928-472-2227
Restaurant – Diamond Point Shadows, 6322 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley, 928-474-4848
Ribs – Rim Country BBQ, 202 W. Main St., Payson, 928-472-2227
Salad – Delicious Cafe, 512 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-468-3013
Sandwich – Delicious Cafe, 512 S. Beeline Hwy., Payson, 928-468-3013
Spaghetti/Meatballs – By the Bucket, 319 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-300-5700
Steak Dinner – Diamond Point Shadows, 6322 E. Hwy. 260, Star Valley, 928-474-4848
Wine – Fargo’s Steakhouse, 620 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-7455
Wings – Backwoods Bar & Grill, 210 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, 928-474-6883
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!