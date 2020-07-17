To the dismay of film buffs and movie fans alike, the theaters have been slammed shut once again. What shall we do? Well, we can watch the movies made by or starring Bradley Cooper, that’s what.
Cooper has reached the top of his career, a place he might well maintain for another 20 or 30 years. We must absolutely think of him as a movie star. He was, after all, named the Sexiest Man Alive in 2011 by People Magazine.
But the guy has earned eight Oscar nominations. It may surprise you that several have not been for acting. In 2013 Cooper got a nod for Best Actor in “Silver Linings Playbook” where he plays a guy with mental difficulties. He co-starred with Jennifer Lawrence under the direction of David O. Russell. The following year he received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor as an FBI agent in “American Hustle,” again with Lawrence as a co-star and Russell as director.
2015 brought him a best actor nomination for the Chris Kyle biopic “American Sniper.” This film also gave him his first Oscar nomination as a producer. In 2019 he received three Oscar nominations for his efforts in “A Star is Born” with Lady Gaga. He got the nod for best actor, producer (best picture, as that nomination is called) and also for scriptwriter. Not to be stinted, the extra talented Cooper also directed the film.
Finally, at this year’s Oscars he got a nomination for producer (Best Picture) for “Joker.”
Not a bad run for a guy who got started with the fun if frivolous “Wet Hot American Summer.”
We can safely put Cooper into the camp of “actor” without removing him from the camp of “movie star.” And director, writer and producer.
He seems to have fun too. He provides the voice to the Rocket character in the two and soon to be three stupendously successful “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. Many of his films have been financially rewarding. He played in the three very funny if over the top “Hangover” films, a series that knocked down almost a billion and a half dollars at the box office. “Joker” brought in over a billion dollars all by itself. “A Star is Born” brought in $436 million on a budget of $36 million. “American Sniper” gathered up even more at a worldwide gross of $547 million. Throw in another billion and a half for the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and you have a sense of his success.
Cooper is a Capricorn, his net worth touches $100 million and for the hopeful, he is single.
