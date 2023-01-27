Fabelmans

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams star in “The Fabelmans.”

 Universal Pictures

Steven Spielberg is one of the most successful, crowd-pleasing, and lauded movie directors living today. He has three Oscars and another sixteen Oscar nominations. His iconic films include the “Indiana Jones” films, “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” and “E.T.” So, when he writes and directs a film based on his own life in his teen years, we need to take a time out and pay attention.

As craftwork, “The Fabelmans” is just about as good as it gets. Spielberg brings out cracking good performances from his actors. Paul Dano plays the scientist dad, a brilliant, loving man who gets less than he deserves from life. Dano nails it. For the first time in my memory, Seth Rogen plays a role rather than some version of himself. Michelle Williams (famous for “My Week with Marilyn,” where she played Marilyn Monroe) plays the conflicted mom with subtle grace. But Gabriel La Belle steals the show as the young filmmaker.

