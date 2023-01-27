Steven Spielberg is one of the most successful, crowd-pleasing, and lauded movie directors living today. He has three Oscars and another sixteen Oscar nominations. His iconic films include the “Indiana Jones” films, “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List,” “Jurassic Park,” and “E.T.” So, when he writes and directs a film based on his own life in his teen years, we need to take a time out and pay attention.
As craftwork, “The Fabelmans” is just about as good as it gets. Spielberg brings out cracking good performances from his actors. Paul Dano plays the scientist dad, a brilliant, loving man who gets less than he deserves from life. Dano nails it. For the first time in my memory, Seth Rogen plays a role rather than some version of himself. Michelle Williams (famous for “My Week with Marilyn,” where she played Marilyn Monroe) plays the conflicted mom with subtle grace. But Gabriel La Belle steals the show as the young filmmaker.
For movie fans, this film is a treat. We get to see Spielberg portray himself as a child and a teen. There is a long section of the long movie where grade school-age Fableman teaches himself about making shots using a Lionel train set. Spielberg shows himself (Fableman) at age 16, shooting his own war film, something he did while still living in Phoenix. It was fun to see that famous part of Spielberg lore on the screen.
But the film as a whole does not inspire or thrill. Movie buffs will enjoy the skill of the production and the personal history, but I don’t know if the general audience will appreciate “The Fablemans.” The film is too long, however well done each minute is.
This fascinating look at the formative years of Steven Spielberg runs for a long 2 hours and 31 minutes. It carries a mild PG-13 rating and gets a solid three saw blades.
In his role as producer Spielberg allowed himself in his place as director a hefty $40 million to make the film. He and the other producers will have to wait for a while to get a return on that investment. But Forbes Magazine says that Steven Spielberg has a hoard of Eight Billion Dollars, so he can afford to wait to get his money back.
