I once again watched the Guy Ritchie film from last year, “The Gentlemen.” This film is pure Guy Ritchie. Ritchie directed it, wrote it, and produced it. It has every marker for the crazy, violent, vulgar, and laugh out loud outrageous shenanigans we know and love from his other movies.
His trademark is to entice first-tier actors into his films and give them colorful, vivid roles. Then he lets them go for the outer limits in behavior. It makes for watchable, memorable films. Look at his cast here.
Matthew McConaughey plays an American who got into the weed business in England by his ability as a botanist and his ruthlessness as a gangster. He makes high quality weed in vast quantities. And in tightly managed England, he must use very clever tactics to keep his grow plots secret and productive. Charlie Hunnam (“King Author,” another Ritchie film and “Sons of Anarchy,” a TV series) plays the loyal henchman. Henry Golding (“Crazy Rich Asians”) appears as Dry Eye, an ambitious gangster. We know and love Michelle Dockery. Here she plays a Cockney gangster’s moll, about as far from her upper-crust role in “Downton Abbey” as she can get. Colin Farrell is terrific as an Englishman, a gym coach. Hugh Grant is also tremendous but unrecognizable. And Eddie Marsan (“Ray Donovan,” a continuing TV series) also appears.
A great cast that does things that will spin your head around.
But what else does Guy Ritchie offer?
I will just quickly mention his more conventional films, than get back to the fun ones.
He made “King Author: The Legend of the Sword” and “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” to no significant effect. Both lost money. But he made two “Sherlock Holmes” films which together broke a billion dollars at the box office and also the live-action “Aladdin” which did a billion all by itself. So, on balance, very profitable.
But for comic crime capers, he can’t be beaten.
“Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels” came out in 1998. He followed with what I think is his magus opus in 2000 with “Snatch.” Brad Pitt plays a Cockney gypsy with an accent so thick that the only word of dialog I understood in the movie was “Mum.” This is hysterically funny. Less successful but still worthy to my mind are “Revolver” of 2005 and “RocknRolla” from 2008. His themes are gangsters, duplicity, and ruthless pursuit of the goal.
These British crime/comedies follow the same path of outrageous action, foul language, violence, and a totally twisted imagination behind the enterprise.
Sometimes, in an enforced absence from our beloved theater, we just need a hearty laugh.
