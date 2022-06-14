Crowds stroll the aisles between tables featuring authors from around the state at the annual Payson Book Festival. This year the event is from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino.
Get ready for the seventh annual Payson Book Festival, Inc. from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23.
The festival showcases 80 Arizona authors with fiction and non-fiction books of many genres at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino.
Sponsored by Arizona Professional Writers, Inc. (APW), Rim Country chapter, the free event promotes reading for all ages. Activities include: Kid Zone fun sessions for youngsters; captivating author presentations; and auction items for everyone.
Favorite authors with new books are making return appearances. Many new writers will be introduced with fantasy and real-life adventures in foreign and imaginary countries for young adults, adults and children.
Hear about topics such as how an individual deals with being relegated to an insane asylum by writing poetry. And for each person who has felt the trauma of being bullied, Bullseye the Clown will teach how to stand up for yourself. There are quite a variety of books and authors on hand this year with presentations of interest for all.
The Kids Zone sessions in the Maple Room have continuous story time with an around the world theme. Children and parents will create their own passports at different international stations with building challenges, including the Eiffel Tower, the Big Ben clock, the Pyramid of Chichen Itza Yucatan, Mexico and the Statue of Liberty.
Each participant has an opportunity for a free book gift. The silent auction items are up for bid all day and are from all over Rim Country.
Food is available in the casino.
Come and join the fun from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturday, July 23 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino. More information is available at paysonbookfestival.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!