I watched some young TV women making fun of Nicolas Cage this morning. They wondered how many people knew about him and his films. The Oscar winner has 110 film and TV credits going back to the 1981 classic “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” People know about him.
In this R-rated action/comedy, he gets to play himself, or the Nick Cage version of himself. I bet he had fun making fun of Nick Cage, as much fun as the TV women had making fun of Nicolas Cage. A chance like this doesn’t come by that often.
He has talented actors to help him. Chilean actor Pedro Pascal plays a wealthy Spaniard who hires Nick to appear at a party. Tiffany Haddish is a CIA agent. Haddish made “Night School” and “Girl’s Trip” recently. Neal Patrick Harris plays Nick Cage’s patient, put upon talent agent.
Writer/director Tom Gormican has only directed one other feature film. He has had a long career in Hollywood as a producer and a writer.
We have clever, crisp writing (but with unnecessary amounts of swearing throughout) from writer Gormican. And Cage vigorously overplaying Cage simply delights and amuses us. In the story, Nick Cage has troubles with his income vs. outgo and must take a celebrity gig in Spain to attend a party — for a million bucks. Cage, the actual actor, has a long history of overspending. The movie has a number of self-conscious winks at the film character working against the background of Nicolas Cage, the actor.
The story, though nonsensical, makes us glad. Cage bonds with the rich Spanish fan who isn’t who Cage thought him to be. But the Spaniard is not who the audience believed him to be, either.
This three-and-a-half saw blade bromance comedy cost the producers $30 million to make. Made in Croatia, the film runs for 1 hour and 47 minutes.
Watch for a tiny cameo by Demi Moore right at the end of the film. Watch quick as she comes and goes in a blink.
Nicolas Cage once had a net worth of $100 million but is now down to his last $25 million. The hard-working actor made three movies just last year. He won an Oscar for “Leaving Las Vegas” in 1996 and got a nomination for “Adaptation” in 2003. He has four ex-wives, but he never wed the mother of his eldest son.
Fun fact: Nicolas Cage changed his name from Nicolas Coppola. He is the nephew of famous director Francis Ford Coppola.
