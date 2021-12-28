The Tonto Community Concert Association was finally able to bring the Celtic Angels to the Rim Country for a holiday performance Monday, Dec. 20.

The group’s March 24, 2020 show was canceled due to the governor’s order issued March 16, 2020, limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people.

The TCCA worked to reschedule the Celtic Angels ensemble for a November 2020 concert, but that didn’t work out.

The third time’s a charm though, and TCCA was able to bring the Celtic Angels, with its singers, dancers and musicians to the Payson High School auditorium last week.

One guest had nothing but praise for the performance. “What a show! Tons of costume changes, dances and songs! They do sound like angels and the men dancing added to the fun!”

ddrrw
Ramona Wiegand

The concert was excellent!!!!

