The romantic comedy is a particular art form. In “Ticket to Paradise” we see this art form developed perfectly. As one viewer of the showing that I attended said afterward “It is nice to see a feel-good movie for a change.” I can echo that sentiment, especially in October, the month of scary occult and slasher movies. Sometimes we just want to have the reassurance that love really matters more than we sometimes realize. As the wise man said, at the end of our lives we will not regret missing one more staff meeting at work but we will regret missing a chance to love.
Ol (Oliver) Parker wrote and directed “Ticket to Paradise.” He also wrote one of the most intelligent, offbeat and charming movies of the century, the 2011 “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” He also wrote and directed the smash hit “Mamma Mia! Here we go Again.” We occasionally see his hand in some of the particular phrasing in the dialog of “Ticket to Paradise.”
Oscar winner Julia Roberts plays the mom of the young woman about to marry a foreign boy that she has known for a week. Roberts is so skilled and so experienced that she can make even an unlikely plot seem real. Or to seem real enough to please us as we watch.
I could say much the same for twice Oscar winner George Clooney. He has an Academy Award as an actor and as a producer, for different films. In “Ticket to Paradise” unhappily divorced parents must shed their animosity to present a united front to rescue their daughter from what they see as a doomed marriage. Clooney plays this conflicted father and ex-husband perfectly.
Maxime Bouttier and Kaitlyn Dever play the hurried young lovers. Bouttier is not just handsome but has adorable dimples to boot. They make a lovely young couple.
“Ticket to Paradise” runs for 1 hour and 44 minutes. It has a mild PG-13 rating with wholesome kissing only and no bad words. This predictable but well-crafted rom-com gets a superior four saw blades.
This is not the first time Julia Roberts has been cast with George Clooney. They were the principal actors in both “Ocean’s Eleven” and “Oceans Twelve.” She also made “Eat, Pray, Love” which, like “Ticket to Paradise,” is set in beautiful Bali, the Hindu enclave in Muslim Indonesia. Roberts, like the people of Bali, is Hindu.
The happy producers spent $60 million in making this movie. It has so far returned a solid $109 million at the worldwide box office. People like this one, especially fans of George Clooney.
