Ticket to Paradise

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in “Ticket to Paradise.”

 Universal Pictures

The romantic comedy is a particular art form. In “Ticket to Paradise” we see this art form developed perfectly. As one viewer of the showing that I attended said afterward “It is nice to see a feel-good movie for a change.” I can echo that sentiment, especially in October, the month of scary occult and slasher movies. Sometimes we just want to have the reassurance that love really matters more than we sometimes realize. As the wise man said, at the end of our lives we will not regret missing one more staff meeting at work but we will regret missing a chance to love.

Ol (Oliver) Parker wrote and directed “Ticket to Paradise.” He also wrote one of the most intelligent, offbeat and charming movies of the century, the 2011 “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.” He also wrote and directed the smash hit “Mamma Mia! Here we go Again.” We occasionally see his hand in some of the particular phrasing in the dialog of “Ticket to Paradise.”

