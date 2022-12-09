Riley bounced off the stage, triumphant.
“That was great,” I said. He remembered every line, just like we’d practiced. “Well done, laddie,” I congratulated the youngster who’s playing the lamplighter in the Payson Choral Society’s rendition of “A Christmas Carol.” I had slipped easily into the weird, Scottish-English brogue we’d developed in our backstage conversations.
Seemed to go with my Charles Dickens top-hat, as we lurched into the dress rehearsals for the Choral Society’s musical version of “A Christmas Carol.” Performances take place at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9; 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10; and 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
“You’re a laddie too,” enthused Riley, buoyant now that he’d learned his lines and figured out where to stand under the spotlight amongst all the adults.
And so we waited stage right for our next cue — the lamplighter and Charles Dickens, mutually dedicated to the redemption of Ebenezer Scrooge and the spreading of Christmas cheer to our beloved community.
It seemed like a small miracle unfolding out there on stage as the play began to gel on our first full run through of the whole show. We’d been rehearsing for months — cajoled, inspired, reproached, redeemed, and uplifted by Daria Mason, the joyful, obsessive, wildly creative, intermittently grumpy director of the Payson Choral Society. She channels the magnificent muse of music like a sparking high-voltage line.
After the storms and squalls of the pandemic, the survivors of the Choral Society had finally made it to shore. Now, they gathered twice a week for months. They had no good reason for working so hard. No pay. No career. No talent scouts in the audience. They sought only the joy of the music and the chance to create this wonderfully, ungainly, unlikely thing together.
Daria drafted me to play Charles Dickens, for reasons known only to her. I suspect she was desperate. Plus, Dickens doesn’t sing, just narrates. I ain’t a singer, more’s the pity. I’ve always loved singers and song. She assured me I could blend into the choir and descend from the risers at just the right moment to deliver my scattering of lines. I spent months giving it the old high school try. I learned oodles. Did you know that altos and tenors and sopranos and basses all sing different notes? And they harmonize? And the harmony is different than the melody? And they can read music? And they can look at a sheet of music with four different parts and sets of notes and still figure out precisely where they come in so as to not step on the soloist’s lines? And they know what allegro and adagio and andante all mean? And that Daria can hear one off-key voice in the din of 60 singers?
This may account for why Daria eventually gently removed me from the choir so I could focus on actually learning my lines. In truth, I suspect I was deranging the actual singers on each side of me with the randomness of my pitch — whatever that is.
And this gave me more time to watch the whole glorious mess unfold — as a confusion of voices yielded bit by bit to beauty.
I marveled at the blending of wisdom and joy and life’s hard-won lessons the members of the choir brought to each rehearsal. You cannot imagine all the paths that led these 60 people to this moment. Of course, that’s the thing about Payson — we each came here by our own oddly twisted path.
And life didn’t let us coast during the three months of rehearsals. We suffered deaths, illness, and empty seats. Key members of the cast absorbed tragedy — and kept showing up to rehearsal. Steve took blows that would have made me hide under the bed. But he never wavered in his dedication to the role of Scrooge — on which the whole enterprise depends. Sandy directed the acting scenes with devotion and grace — but will miss the performance as a result of the death of a loved one.
But we continued, because we relied on one another.
We filled gaps when cast members dropped by the wayside. We even stumbled along when Daria got COVID and had to isolate for two weeks — as other unnervingly gifted folks filled in to direct while she was out. Even in the final week of dress rehearsals, we altered scenes to fill in for missing cast members.
Somehow, we kept moving along. Joking. Eating cookies and sipping half-cups of coffee at the breaks. Altos and tenors and sopranos and basses — teasing one another. Everyone knows that tenors are, well, difficult — and sopranos beloved by the angels. We second-guessed Daria, exchanged gossip, shook our heads — and always in the end rose to the joy of the music.
But that’s life, isn’t it?
A glorious mess. You get fired, lose friends, absorb unbearable loss. But you still show up. You can’t control any of it. But you can sing. And if you can’t hit those high notes, then just tuck yourself in among the basses and muddle through. For life’s hard and nothing quite works out the way you planned. In the end, it inevitably ends badly. But in the meantime, there’s the music and the things we make together and the sweet memory of when the song — and the pitch — were perfect.
And so now I love them all — for their humor and grumpiness and kibitzing and eye rolls and encouragement: And the showing up, always the showing up. I love them for suffering their losses and keeping on. For sitting in the front row when they can’t stand — and singing their hearts out.
And I love the audience in advance of tonight’s first terrifying performance — because they gave us this excuse to sing together.
And, of course, I love my lamplighter — my Riley — and the Cratchit children. Whatever else I did — or failed to do — in my turn on the stage, the children remain: Wide-eyed and willing and making it all worthwhile.
I thought of that, standing in the wings with Riley — waiting for my final cue.
I put my hand on his shoulder. “Well, I do recall being a laddie a wee, long bit ago,” I said wistfully, remembering my high school drama days — now that my oldest grandchild is entering high school.
“Well, you’re a laddie too,” said Riley earnestly. “Just a really old one,” he added.
I’ll take it, by God.
And as Tiny Tim observed: God bless us, every one!
Tickets purchased in advance are $10 per person; at the door admission is $15. Tickets are available from members of the Choral Society; at the Payson Public Library, 328 N. McLane Road; and at the Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Main St. The program is directed by Daria Mason with Lisa Tan as collaborating pianist and Beth Christensen as backup director/pianist.
