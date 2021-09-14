The Rim Country Quilt Roundup Tommie Martin Memorial Quilt Show is Nov. 12 and 13. Organizers are accepting entries through midnight, Saturday, Oct. 16. Find the entry form and guidelines for entries at quiltroundup.org.
The show is at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Exhibition Hall in Payson.
Besides an exhibition of quilts, the show includes a lecture, special exhibits, a vendor mall, a vendor shop hop, and demonstrations.
Noted Rim Country quilter Gina Perkes presents a free lecture from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 in the Fireside Room.
Special exhibits include: Gina Perkes’ Quilts, Strawberry Patchers’ Kids Camp Exhibit, Threadplayer Fiberart Exhibit, and Leslie Peacock Class Quilts.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 13 and over.
Get a ticket for a daily drawing with a non-perishable food item donation for our local food banks.
