The Tonto Apache Tribe, owner and operator of the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, is teaming with TwinSpires, the Churchill Downs-owned online wagering brand for horse racing and sports to enter the newly legalized sports betting market in Arizona.
The partnership allows for a TwinSpires retail sportsbook to open within the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino, and also for TwinSpires to launch its state-of-the-art online sportsbook within the state of Arizona, in each case the plans are subject to getting applicable gaming licenses and regulatory approvals.
TwinSpires is backed by Churchill Downs, host of the iconic Kentucky Derby and nearly 150 years of gaming and wagering experience within the U.S.
“The team behind the most exciting two minutes in sports is thrilled to partner with the Tonto Apache Tribe and pursue offering our leading sportsbook product and promotions to sports fans throughout Arizona,“ said TwinSpires President Ian Williams.
Tonto Apache Chair Calvin Johnson said, “In conjunction with our world class partner, we look forward to supporting the local community and bringing more visitors to the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino and our beautiful county.”
The go-live and ready to accept event wagers date at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino is Sept. 9, according to John Giles, casino marketing director.
He said the Mazatzal Sportsbook powered by TwinSpires retail location will consist of betting kiosks throughout the casino floor and sports bar as well as a point of sell and ticket redemption location in the cashier cage.
“We will only offer event wagering on sporting events which have been approved by the Arizona Department of Gaming,” Giles said. “Being primarily kiosk based, we are able to offer event wagering (sports betting) to our guests without any additional staff.”
TwinSpires sportsbooks are currently available in six states, including Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Michigan.
