The Tonto Community Concert Association has only two concerts remaining in its 2021-2022 season.
The last two concerts are 7 p.m., Thursday, March 10, with Taylor Red and 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 with Paul McDermand and The Island Time Band.
The Taylor Red trio features identical triplet sisters, Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor. The group’s sound is best described as fresh, fun and country.
The sisters are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists, playing guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin. Two of their biggest influences are Shania Twain and The Chicks in their music. Taylor Red has performed over 1,000 live shows across America and internationally. Amy Grant, Charlie Daniels, Diamond Rio, Don Williams, High Valley, Josh Turner, Michael W. Smith, Neil McCoy, and Ray Stevens include some of the artists the three girls have opened for throughout their career.
Among their releases is “Country Money,” an upbeat track with country twang and sibling harmonies.
It achieved viral success on TikTok and garnered music industry attention. The trio was featured in People Magazine and Business Insider for their music and social media success, and in Variety Magazine as one of the “Six All-Female Bands Blowing up on the Platform.” Talking about harnessing social media’s power and putting their music in the hands of millions, the sisters, in publicity materials, said, “It’s crazy how social media has allowed us to get our music out there to millions of people. We are so excited about the doors that our social media and new single are opening for us.”
They were featured in the national Sonic Drive-In campaign commercials for 2020-2021. Their other brand partners include Frito-Lay, Wrangler, Lipton, Shein, Sprouts Farmers Market, Alka Seltzer, First Aid Beauty, PopSockets, and Ursa Major, among others.
The sisters grew up in South Mississippi and currently live in Nashville, Tenn.
To learn more about subscriptions to the TCCA’s concert series or $25 individual tickets to performances, go to the website: www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
The Tonto Community Concert Association, a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series for more than 40 years, beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School auditorium.
The goal is to provide culturally enriching opportunities to Payson and Rim Country residents and to support fine art education by presenting performances within the Payson educational system. Funding for the programs comes from ticket sales; generous donations from patrons; Season Sponsors, Majestic Rim and Postnet; Media Sponsors, Payson Roundup Newspaper and KMOG; and from grants from The Arizona Commission on the Arts.
