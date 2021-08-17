Music-lovers can get a discount on a Tonto Community Concert Association 2021-22 subscription through Tuesday, Aug. 31. A basic subscription for the eight concerts planned for the new season is $120 starting Wednesday, Sept. 1. Purchasing a package by the end of August, the cost is only $100.
The Tonto Community Concert Association 2021-2022 concert series brings Rim Country residents eight terrific concerts between November 2021 and April 2022.
• Holy Rocka Rollaz: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 – Take an authentic trip back to the ’50s with The Holy Rocka Rollaz.
• Duo Baldo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 – In 2002, in a small town on the outskirts of Florence, Italy, the idea of Duo Baldo was born – it features Brad, an American violinist, and Aldo, a pianist.
• Celtic Angels Christmas: 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 20 – These Irish Angels enrapt audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show that encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes – all with a Celtic twist. The music and singing together with stunning dance routines by world champion dancers creates an unforgettable evening’s entertainment.
• Sons of Serendip: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 16 – Returning due to popular demand after a 2020 Payson appearance. Sons of Serendip Micah Christian, lead vocalist; Cordaro Rodriguez, pianist and guitarist; Kendall Ramseur, cellist and vocalist; and Mason Morton, harpist.
• Black Market Trust: 7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22 – This American pop/vocal jazz band combines the sounds of the great American crooners and vocal groups with the romantic eastern European gypsy fire of jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt.
• Fantastick Patrick: 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 18 – Patrick is an international performer who specializes in variety entertainment. Variety entertainment is unique entertainment that combines situational improvised comedy with a backdrop of absurd tricks and daring stunts that give life to a truly unparalleled experience.
• Taylor Red: 7 p.m., Thursday, March 10 –Identical triplet sisters Nika, Natalie, and Nicole Taylor compose the girl band Taylor Red whose sound is best described as fresh, fun and country. They are singers, songwriters, composers, and multi-instrumentalists who play guitar, banjo, fiddle, and mandolin.
• Paul McDermand and The Island Time Band: 2:30 p.m., Sunday, April 10 – Features an assortment of instrumental arrangements built around the steel drums and marimba.
The Tonto Community Concert Association offers this eight-concert series at an incredible early bird price of only $100 per ticket subscription through Tuesday, Aug. 31. As of Sept. 1, the eight-concert series will be $120. To learn more about subscriptions and each of the eight concerts go to the website: www.tccarim.org or email TCCArim@gmail.com.
The Tonto Community Concert Association, a nonprofit organization, has brought world-class entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series for 42 seasons, beginning in 1978. This all-volunteer performing arts organization presents the concert series at the Payson High School Longhorn Theater.
