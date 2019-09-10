The Tonto Community Concert Association’s 2019-2020 season starts this month featuring a performance by Ben Gulley with the Timeless Trio at 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Payson High School Auditorium.
Gulley is an American operatic tenor whose career includes lead roles in Mozart’s Requiem, Aida and Bernstein’s Broadway and more. Joined by the Timeless Trio, the program takes the audience on a musical journey featuring famous selections from Broadway, classical and Americana genres.
2019-20 season
Tajci–Waking Up in America,
7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8By age 19, Tajci was a pop superstar in her country of Croatia. She achieved platinum status selling a million records and packing sold-out venues. Tajci and her sister Sanya join acclaimed pianist, Brian Hanson, in presenting a musical cabaret-style show of the American Songbook with international flair. Tajci has performed in theater and cabaret houses in New York City and Los Angeles, composed, produced and toured extensively with original narrative shows, and produced and hosted about 100 episodes of the TV show, “Waking Up in America.”
Dan Miller’s Cowboy
Music Review, 7 p.m.,
Thursday, Nov. 14Long before Dan was hosting television shows like PBR Bull Riding, American Magazine and Due West, he was playing the showrooms of Nevada with The Dan Miller Band. Dan has spent over half his life in front of television cameras and on stage, entertaining. For the past 14 years he has performed for more than 160,000 people from 65-plus countries at his “Dan Miller’s Cowboy Music Revue” in Cody, Wyo. With daughter Hannah on fiddle and Wendy Corr on bass adding vocal harmonies, their program ranges from Americana and Western to bluegrass and gospel.
Jason Lyle Black, 7 p.m.,
Thursday, Jan. 16Jason Lyle Black is an award-winning pianist, entertainer and composer whose combination of music, comedy and audience interaction creates a one-of-a-kind show experience. Black is known for his unique ability to develop a strong connection with any audience, whether through his comedy bits like “Songs Not to Play at People’s Weddings and Funerals” or his incredible artistry on piano favorites like “Clair de Lune” or “Rhapsody in Blue.” Audiences are amazed at both his variety and showmanship as a consummate artist and entertainer.
Loren & Mark, 7 p.m.,
Thursday, Jan. 30Mark and Loren continue to wow audiences around the globe with their world-class guitar show. New Zealand native Mark Mazengarb and New Yorker Loren Barrigar share a unique musical chemistry rich with both virtuosity and sensitive musicality. Their repertoire draws on many musical influences including Americana, jazz, classical, bluegrass, gypsy jazz and more. The pair is best known for their rhythmic finger-style technique, classic renditions, improvisation and vocal duets.
Sons of Serendip, 7 p.m.,
Tuesday, Feb. 11Sons of Serendip is a musical group of four friends consisting of a harpist, cellist, pianist and lead vocalist, who through a series of serendipitous events came together in graduate school at Boston University. The quartet was a finalist on Season 9 of “America’s Got Talent,” gaining popularity by offering fresh interpretations of popular music. Since the talent competition, Sons of Serendip has toured nationally, lighting up audiences with their creative and emotionally stirring arrangements and original compositions.
Sail On: The Beach Boys
Tribute, 2:30 P.M., Sunday,
March 8Sail On brings a young look and authentic sound reminiscent of the original Beach Boys during the prime of their career. The group’s harmonies capture the sound of the iconic band and transport the audience to the beach for an afternoon of memories and Fun, Fun, Fun. Members of Sail On have performed with musicians from Brian Wilson’s band, The Zombies, Earth Wind and Fire, Cheap Trick, Mark Lindsay and produced recordings for Micky Dolenz.
Celtic Angels Ireland, 7 p.m.,
Wednesday, March 25The energetic, exciting Celtic Angels Ireland deliver a celebration of everything Irish. Through their shared zeal and passion for Ireland’s musical traditions, this troupe enables their audiences to experience the Real Ireland. Celebrating their cherished heritage through Irish dance, music, and song is something these entertainers take very seriously. Organizers say you’ll be enthralled from the moment the lights dim as the songs of Ireland, rigorously precise dances, and traditional musicianship carry you to Ireland on wings of music.
All concerts are held at the Payson High School Auditorium. Subscribers receive tickets to eight exceptional and wide-ranging types of concerts performed by professional artists. Subscriptions are available for $100 (or $12.50 per concert). Individual adult tickets at the door for each concert are $25. Children and students under the age of 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For details or to purchase a subscription online, visit tccarim.org. For further information, call Sandy at 928-472-2423, or Jan at 303-903-2895, or email tccarim@gmail.com.
Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!