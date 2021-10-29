The 2021-22 season of the Tonto Community Concert Association opens with a performance by Holy Rocka Rollaz at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 2 at the Payson High School auditorium.
Take a trip back to the 1950s with the Holy Rocka Rollaz. The members of Holy Rocka Rollaz dedicated years to studying and practicing the vintage instruments they play and the complexities of early rock ’n’ roll music. The group’s concerts often feature familiar hits from the biggest names of the day, including, but not limited to, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Patsy Cline, Eddie Cochran, Bill Haley & The Comets and more.
The group’s members are lead singer/guitarist Mark Flora, who plays a hollow body Gretsch through tube amps; bassist/singer Lisa Lynn, who slaps a mean upright bass; and their drummer pounds a vintage era drum kit.
Schedule change
The Tonto Community Concert Association has replaced the second performance of the season, “Duo Baldo,” with “John Denver Musical Tribute starring Ted Vigil.” The show was scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Payson High School auditorium, and the replacement performance is at the same time, date and location.
Duo Baldo is based in Italy and due to COVID-19 restrictions, could not fulfill its U.S. tour dates this fall.
The TCCA board and “Live On Stage,” the organization through which it books artists, were able to arrange a requested artist on the same date.
The legendary John Denver evokes memories of an era in music that was both inspiring and influential. His music was a combination of romance — “Annie’s Song;” folk — “Leavin’ on a Jet Plane;” country — “Thank God I’m a Country Boy;” and environmental — “Calypso.”
He recorded nearly 300 songs, 200 of which he composed, leading to 12 gold and four platinum albums; he was also awarded an Emmy and two Grammys. He was a brilliant songwriter and a truly gifted performer.
Ted Vigil, a man who, according to the late Steve Weisberg, longtime Denver guitar accompanist, closely resembles John both physically and musically, is carrying on the tradition honoring this colossal music icon.
While Vigil is not an impersonator, in just a few notes, he has his audiences celebrating the music of John Denver and believing his spirit is onstage. He is honored to once again bring the great compositions and hits of John Denver to audiences across America.
Season subscribers have already been notified to use their Duo Baldo tickets for this performance. Individual tickets can be purchased at TCCArim.org for $25.
Performances are held at the 900-seat, Payson High School Longhorn Theatre.
In the past, TCCA patrons purchased season subscriptions or single event tickets at the door for each individual concert. Patrons can now also order tickets online with a new print at home feature recently added on the TCCA’s website, www.tccarim.org. Patrons can now purchase tickets to TCCA concerts in advance from their home computer or smartphone and print their PDF tickets on their home printer.
A basic subscription for the eight concerts of the 2021-22 season is $120. Single tickets are $25.
Children and students under age 18 are admitted at no charge when accompanied by a ticketed adult.
For more information, visit the association website at www.tccarim.org or call 928-472-2423 or 928-487-1232.
The TCCA is committed to bringing quality entertainment to the Rim Country through an annual concert series and support of the fine arts in Payson schools.
Mask wearing is strongly recommended at TCCA performances. While a high number of seniors (the majority of the TCCA audience) have been vaccinated, some of the patrons have health issues that could place them at risk from exposure to COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!