According to Payson Town Manager Troy Smith, the town continues to evaluate the ability to conduct the Fourth of July fireworks show on a daily basis. As of this moment (Monday, June 28), the show has not been canceled. However, to safely conduct the fireworks show in the community, substantial public safety resources are required. The town’s No. 1 priority for these resources at the moment is the Backbone Fire and associated operations. Fire officials indicate containment is not expected until July 15, according to information at InciWeb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7545/) and as of the update Monday morning, it was 43% contained.
The Fourth of July celebration is planned for Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4.
Saturday events:
Firecracker Scramble: 8 a.m., Payson Golf Club, 9-hole scramble to benefit Friends of Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Call 928-474-2273 to register.
Summer Concert Series: 7 p.m., Green Valley Park featuring Sol DeVille, a multi-genre band that all will enjoy. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and experience a cool, star-filled evening full of music and fun.
Sunday events:
Reading of the Declaration of Independence: 9 a.m., Rim Country Museum parking lot
Gospel Hour by Six Gal ’n Hat: 10:30 a.m., Green Valley Park stage
Kid & Family Games: noon to 3 p.m., Green Valley Park
All kids are welcome to play, each beginning on the hour. Noon, Egg Race; 1 p.m., Water Balloon Toss; 2 p.m., Tug of War
Pie Eating Contest: 3 p.m., Green Valley Park
Both adults and kids are welcome to participate in this fun, American game — ages 13 and under at 3 p.m.; ages 14 and older at 3:30.
Must sign waiver prior to participation. If under 18, accompanying parent/guardian signature required.
Live Music by Splash: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Green Valley Park amphitheater area. Sit on the grass and enjoy popular cover songs, or get up and dance.
Fireworks Over The Lake: 9 p.m., Green Valley Park.
This is what everyone has been waiting for — enjoy a fireworks show like you’ve never seen before reflected over the lake.
Time could be delayed due to safety or weather, so we appreciate your patience.
Fireworks provided by Green Valley Water and Town of Payson Water Department.
Parking: There is limited parking available at Green Valley Park on July 4. Please visit https://bit.ly/3qqRBr7 to view a map of available parking areas. As a reminder, it is a violation of ARS code 28-873 to block private driveways. Please abide by “No Parking” signs and staff’s requests.
Shuttle Service: There is a shuttle service to Green Valley Park from Payson High School beginning at 4 p.m. and ending at 9:45 p.m. Please plan accordingly, especially if you are in need of handicap-accessible parking.
No Alcohol: There is no alcohol served or allowed at Green Valley Park. Staff and law enforcement strictly enforce this rule. Violators may be asked to leave the park and/or face charges.
