This version of “True Grit” must not be mixed up with the nearly as good John Wayne version that came out in 1969. It is a truism that we don’t want to see a classic film re-made unless it is better than the original, a rarity. This time it works.
Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen, this model is similar to but not the same as the earlier film. Both use the novel of the same name as a basis.
Jeff Bridges plays U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn while Matt Damon, Josh Brolin and Hailee Steinfeld co-star. Damon and Brolin are both serious, acclaimed actors. Steinfeld’s Oscar nom for best-supporting actress was one of 10 nominations the film got. It won none. Steinfeld has had a solid career since “True Grit” without any stellar achievements.
“True Grit” 2010 is one of the great westerns of all time. I might be fun to watch John Wayne as Rooster Cogburn and then see the new version. Make up your own mind. Both films are eminently worth watching, especially now while we are locked out of the movie funhouse.
What a great career Jeff Bridges has had. He played a series of different boys in Lloyd Bridges TV show “Sea Hunt.” Lloyd is the father of Jeff Bridges and fellow actor Beau Bridges.
Jeff Bridges won an Oscar for best actor in “Crazy Heart” in 2009. He played an alcoholic singer in that heartbreaking story. But he has Oscar nominations for six other roles as either best actor or best supporting actor. In 1972 it was “The Last Picture Show,” in 1975 “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot,” “Starman” came out in 1985 and you should see that one too. “The Contender” 2001, “True Grit” 2010 and “Hell or High Water” in 2017 round out his nominations. Look that over. What a stretch of Oscar-nominated roles, over a range of 45 years. Not many actors have done that.
And he made “The Big Lebowski” (1998) for which we will be ever grateful. He made “Rancho Deluxe” in 1970 and “Bad Times at the El Royale” in 2018. He continues to work, as he has for 62 years and all his stuff is worth our time to watch.
The film runs a good one hour and 50 minutes and carries a mild PG-13 rating. It justly earns its five sawblade rating.
Matt Damon plays a Texas ranger with a well-educated mode of speech, such that we forget that he is Matt Damon. High praise, that is.
Rooster Cogburn calls Ranger LaBoeuf a “Texas brush popper.” Cogburn had no patience with pretension.
