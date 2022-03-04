It’s early in the year and already we have two stupendous movies to watch. The first, “Moonfall” came out a month or so ago and has struggled to find an audience. This week’s “Uncharted” is already doing much better. “Uncharted” is a treasure hunt film. The characters search for lost ships, filled with unimaginable swag, lost since the Magellan round-the-world voyage of 1519-1522. For history fans, we learn or re-learn the fact that Magellan himself died in the Philippines before the voyage was over. Only 18 men made it back to Spain after the record-setting voyage. Over 200 crewmen lost their lives in the long, difficult trip.
Tom Holland (late of the “Spider-Man” films) and Mark Wahlberg star as the treasure hunters. Holland once served as the stand-in for Liam Neeson in “A Monster Calls.” I would have never guessed that odd pairing. Antonio Banderas plays a bad guy. The very distinctive Tati Gabrielle also plays a villain. The San Francisco-born actress has white cornrows for this film and dresses to the nines. San Diego girl Sophia Ali plays another treasure hunter of unreliable loyalties.
Director Ruben Fleischer made the wonderful, two so far, “Zombieland” films. He also directed the very successful “Venom” recently.
A couple of the visual gags exceed what we have seen before, always a plus for me. Watch for a chase scene involving helicopters and sailing ships. In one gut-clenching bit, Tom Holland climbs up a string of cargo packets dragging from an airborne cargo jet. Just because neither gag is possible in the real world doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy the thrills.
A fast-paced script keeps things moving in a rapid rate. The action consistently moves faster than our skeptical minds can call out oddities or impossibilities, which is very good for the viewer.
This very entertaining if average overall treasure film pleases us without wowing us. “Uncharted” gets an average three gold pieces. This film runs for 1 hour and 56 minutes and has a mild PG-13 rating. We experience no graphic blood, not much in the bad word department and no naked people, or even sexual references.
This movie has done well enough at the box office that we can expect to see a sequel in a couple of years. There is an end credit that sets us up for a continuation of the story.
Tom Holland shows off his physique as often as the director wishes. He has been working out, a lot. He looks great.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!